7 Lee Child Quotes About Writing for Writers

I honestly believe that writing is possibly the only thing that not only can you, but you should do it later. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

I think writing fiction especially is something that is unnatural when you’re young, because you haven’t absorbed enough, you haven’t seen enough, you haven’t developed your own mental space or your thoughts and all that kind of thing. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

Success is always accidental, and the only way to really make a second-rate product is to sit down and think about what you’re going to do. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

The worst [writing advice] is probably Write what you know. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

[Write] what you feel is really excellent advice, Because if you substitute Write what you feel, then you can expand into that. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

Writing overall is in such a state of flux at the moment … All that matters is coming up with a great original story. – Lee Child, WD January 2013

I think my ambition is to keep it going until I feel like I would be letting myself down. I’d like to go out with one final book that leaves everybody desperate for more… -Lee Child, WD January 2013

