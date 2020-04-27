Here are 12 memorable Richard Adams quotes from his classic novel, Watership Down. Find quotes on success, nature, friendship, and much more.

Richard Adams began Watership Down by telling stories about rabbits to his daughters on long drives together in the car. His daughters put persistent pressure on Adams to write the story down, which took him about 18 months after finally getting started. Then, he started getting rejected.

(12 quotes from George Orwell’s 1984.)

Watership Down was rejected seven times before it was finally accepted by small publisher Rex Collings, who asked an associate if he was “mad” after accepting it. However, the novel about rabbits journeying from their home to a new, better place was published in November 1972 and took off almost immediately—winning the 1972 Carnegie Medal.

Here are 12 quotes from Richard Adams’ Watership Down that cover success, nature, friendship, and more.

If you want to learn how to write a story, but aren’t quite ready yet to hunker down and write 10,000 words or so a week, this is the course for you. Build Your Novel Scene by Scene will offer you the impetus, the guidance, the support, and the deadline you need to finally stop talking, start writing, and, ultimately, complete that novel you always said you wanted to write.

Click to continue.

12 Richard Adams Quotes From Watership Down

“A rabbit has two ears; a rabbit has two eyes, two nostrils. Our two warrens ought to be like that. They ought to be together—not fighting.”

“All the world will be your enemy, Prince with a Thousand Enemies, and whenever they catch you, they will kill you. But first they must catch you.”

“Can you run? I think not.”

Do you daydream about distant worlds and mythical creatures? If so, take this six-week workshop and transform your ideas into creative science fiction and fantasy novels. You’ll discover the essential elements of fictional worlds, how to write a science fiction novel with intriguing characters and plot, and write up to 2,500 words for your science fiction or fantasy story.

Click to continue.

“For the first time, Hazel began to realize how much they had left behind.”

“I think we ought to do all we can to make these creatures friendly. It might turn out to be well worth the trouble.”

“I’d rather succeed in doing what we can than fail to do what we can’t.”

“It’s a man thing.'”

(Free charts and tips for outlining and plotting a novel.)

“The primroses were over.”

“There isn’t any danger here, at this moment. But it’s coming—it’s coming. Oh, Hazel, look! The field! It’s covered in blood!”

“They forgot the ways of wild rabbits.”

“We all have to meet our match sometime or other.”

(33 lamentable words coined by Shakespeare.)

“You’re trying to eat grass that isn’t there. Why don’t you give it a chance to grow?”