10 Alice Hoffman Quotes for Writers and About Writing

Enjoy 10 Alice Hoffman quotes about writing and for writers including a few new quotes from her October 2019 Writer’s Digest cover interview.

Alice Hoffman is the opening keynote at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Novel Writing Conference. She was also the cover interview for our October 2019 issue of the magazine. As we prepare to welcome her to the conference, and to celebrate her new novel The World That We Knew (releasing today!) here are 10 Alice Hoffman quotes about writing and writers to inspire you, challenge your thinking, and get you excited about what writing can bring to your life.



I always felt and still feel that fairy tales have an emotional truth that is so deep that there are few things that really rival them.

Even in times when it’s difficult to figure out, how do you go forward, art—and books—always help.

After a while, the characters I’m writing begin to feel real to me. That’s when I know I’m heading in the right direction.

I think love is a huge factor in fiction and in real life. Is there a risk? Always. In fiction and in life.

I never plot out my novels in terms of the tone of the book. Hopefully, once a story is begun it reveals itself.

I feel more influenced in my own work by dreams than I do by other writers’ works in a way. Or by popular culture, movies—what else is there to write about than love and loss?

I don’t really read as much as I used to. A lot of what I was looking for as an escape I find in writing. And the other thing is that I don’t want to get into someone else’s language when I’m working.

I’m a huge believer in revision. The more times you write it, the more it becomes alive. – WD Oct. 2019

A lot of times beginning writers think that more established writers just sit down and write a book and that’s it. That’s not my experience. I do a huge amount of revisions. WD- Oct. 2019

Once you’re a writer, you’re a writer, and that’s what you do, and you can’t escape from it. It is who you become and who you are. To tell you the truth, I feel guilty all the time because I feel like I’m not writing enough or not working enough. –WD Oct. 2019

