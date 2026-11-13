Olivia Swarthout: I Love Conversations

Olivia Swarthout is a chronicler of strange stories from our distant past, especially the Middle Ages. She is the author of Weird Medieval Guys. Her first name is derived from the Latin oliva, meaning “olive,” and her surname is of Middle Dutch origin, roughly corresponding to “black forest.” Follow her on Twitter and TikTok.

Olivia Swarthout

In this interview, Olivia discusses encouraging curiosity in her readers with her new book, The Wordspotter’s Guide, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Olivia Swarthout

Literary agent: Tom Killingbeck (AM Heath)

Book title: The Wordspotter’s Guide

Publisher: Dutton (Penguin)

Release date: November 10, 2026

Genre/category: Nonfiction

Elevator pitch: A birdwatching guide but for words. A word-watching guide, if you will.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wrote my previous book, which was my first, while working full-time as a statistician. This exhausted me so much that I quit my job shortly before the book’s publication to rest and recuperate. After a month or two of rest, I noticed that the payments previously being sent to my bank account every month by my old job had mysteriously subsided. This loss, I realized, though not insurmountable, would necessitate some kind of action on my part.

I had been putting together little diagrams and charts explaining some of my favorite etymologies and posting them on social media, where they had seemed to enjoy a warm reception. Rather than go back to crunching numbers and making spreadsheets, I thought there might be some potential to spin those diagrams into a concept for a book and maybe see if I couldn’t make something of a proper writer of myself. The obvious route was to create a book comprised entirely of etymological diagrams, a gift book, much akin to my previous book—the sort of thing you can open to any page at random and it doesn’t really matter which one you wind up on. However, imagining myself (whether correctly or not) to be a person of some substance, I hoped to write something a little more substantial, and decided to read about historical linguistics, reconstructed languages, the origin of language, and the role these fields of study play in studying human history and human nature itself. Gradually, the concept of a book that wove all these concepts together began to take shape.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Almost two years—I wrote an incredibly detailed proposal, which took me almost eight months to put together, but I was lucky to have success pitching it to my first choice of publisher.

I am an incredibly visual thinker, and before I had even gotten a good start on the proposal, I began to put together a graphic identity for The Wordspotter’s Guide. I knew that I wanted to include word trees and diagrams in the book, so a sensible place to start looking for inspiration was mid-century science textbooks and pamphlets, which were made with so much more character and attention to detail than most educational materials of today. However, because I knew I would not be writing a strictly academic or factual work, the aesthetic began to lean more toward a zine-y, DIY style of design. The book’s voice developed in tandem with this style, and I wound up with a short booklet that was made to look and feel almost like it had been xeroxed together by some madman in his garage in the 1970s in order to propagate theories of a possibly pseudoscientific or conspiratorial nature. It had a lot of pulpy fonts and blurry images I found in old public domain books online. This aesthetic cooperated nicely for me with the idea of treating words like living creatures that inhabit a world invisible to humans but superimposed upon our own.

Eventually, my agent encouraged me to close Adobe InDesign and my 2,000 Internet Archive tabs and write a proper proposal. I knew from the beginning in my heart of hearts that it would be difficult to push a publisher into a specific visual identity, especially the screwball concept I had been working on, so over the course of proposing and writing The Wordspotter’s Guide I set my visual concepts aside and mellowed my writing voice out into something more familiar and gently encouraging, something that didn’t rely on the reader grasping that I was doing a second, more high-concept gimmick on top of “talking about words like they’re living creatures.” Thus, the finished look and feel of the book is a far cry from that first experimental booklet I put together, even though the content and overall structure is very similar—I still let the esoteric inclinations of the original concept guide the themes of the book toward mythology, deep history, and occasionally the occult.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Getting to be consulted by Dutton on the sketches for various potential cover designs for the U.S. edition was a surprise, as I know it is not always common for authors to have this opportunity. The team at Dutton and the cover artist Jonathan Burton were incredibly thoughtful in how they drew upon the book’s content and incorporating my requests and feedback, and I’m so grateful to have two gorgeous covers (the U.S. and U.K. editions) that I can proudly show off to the world!

A huge number of people have asked me why books tend to get different covers in the U.S. and the U.K., and over the course of the publication process I have shown many people from both sides of the pond the two covers. To my surprise and amazement, Americans almost always show a clear preference for the U.S. cover, while Brits almost invariably like the U.K. version better, so it has been very funny seeing the justification for different versions play out in front of me. After seeing the two, people then usually ask me which one I prefer. To which I say: Does a mother have a favorite child?

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The biggest surprise was the fact that I wrote it in the first place. My previous and only book had been a full-color work with hundreds of images, and the process of sourcing these had involved a huge amount of work on my part. I was left rather drained and hadn’t found the ordeal particularly fulfilling, and I swore never to write a book again. I was surprised to learn that when you aren’t chasing image libraries and museums for months on end, quite a lot more of your time can actually be spent writing! This was a bit of a game changer for me.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I chose to write The Wordspotter’s Guide as just that—a guide—because I hoped that the reader would feel encouraged and empowered by the book to look more closely at the language we use every day, and to have a good go of thinking about it on their own. I am notoriously annoying among several of my friends for getting mad when people look up trivia on their phones, and I strongly prefer having a conversation about something or simply living in the dark over the instant gratification of looking something up on the internet, which usually turns out to be less than gratifying anyways as it tends to kill a conversation stone dead. I hope The Wordspotter’s Guide sparks a sense of curiosity in readers that pushes them to explore the world on their own terms, alone as well as with others. I hope it creates conversations, really. I love conversations.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

When I was deep into writing The Wordspotter’s Guide, I was always worried that the huge variety of things I packed into it would cause the finished book to feel terribly loose and disjointed. Looking back, I don’t think this happened, because even subconsciously I gravitated toward the same themes and concepts over and over again.