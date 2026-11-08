No One Lives Here: On the Similarities of Staging and Storytelling

The saying goes that you should always start a room with the rug, but I say why not start with a story?—or so begins my novel, The Stager.

Staging—the practice of populating an empty apartment or reconfiguring one that’s filled with the seller’s property to prepare it for sale—is now standard practice when selling real estate.

A lot of staging is quite beautiful, but it can be bloodless in the way of a well-manicured topiary, pitch-perfect and innocuous. That’s because it’s all make-believe, an imitation of life. Rug notwithstanding, staging’s real purpose is to help you picture yourself living in that property—just as a novel lets a reader imagine themselves inside someone else’s story. In both cases the story they tell says: “You are here.” Or at least, “You could be.” It’s a chance to take on another life. To put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

To do this, a stager—like an author—needs to draw people in, to convince them they belong, to make them believe. For stagers, that’s creating something “neutral,” something which nobody is but everyone recognizes. Staging companies—like novelists—are each known for their own particular styles, but much is common among them: vague noncommittal art; bouclé anything; that monolithic TOM FORD book lurking in every picture like a hungry ghost. Like staging, storytelling isn’t always original either.

For example, I am an artist, trying to survive and make my way here in the big bad city. This story’s been told many times over, as it was in some of my favorite books—from Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Patti Smith’s M Train. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel to get where you’re going, though. You just need something to resonate with your audience. Something has to be significant and interesting. Something has to remind them what it feels like to be them; to know that, like staging, at the center of every story is a human presence.

The paradox is that while staging might offer that presence, it’s often irrelevant. In fact, the more expensive an apartment gets, the less likely that it will ever be called home. This is the case with the supertalls that have begun to pop-up all-over Manhattan like chrome and glass skin tags. Often in the staging business we refer to “ownership.” Not “the owners,” who I assume are actual human beings, but instead a depersonalized state of owning, whose ultimate objective, of course, is to transcend ownership and metamorphosize into money.

With their gated porte-cocheres and private restaurants and TSA-level security, these new buildings have turned inward and insular. They are in the city but not of it. Aloof, and not very human. The apartments in these buildings often remain an investment, sitting empty; dozens of floors in the sky doing nothing but accruing value. At best, like a child of rich divorce, they might get a few weekends a year. Look up anywhere in this city and there are hundreds of Sub-Zero refrigerators running empty in unoccupied financial instruments in the clouds. Being financial instruments, though, these apartments are always on the market, which means of course they must be staged. A story must be told.

It must take a lot of patience to be a real estate developer. It’s years before you see the finished product. The same is true of writing a novel. You need a blueprint, you need resources, but most importantly you need a pie in the sky dream to shoot for. The first time I staged in a supertall, I thought, “This would make a great book.” It would be a satire, naturally, because that kind of wealth, that kind of reality-deprived luxury, is ripe for a little lampoon.

Of course, I also needed a human presence to inhabit it; I needed a character I could trust and believe in, through whose point of view I could illuminate my themes: loneliness and creativity, recognizing and loving oneself. I needed someone to identify with. So I dreamed up Maya, a wannabe puppet maker who freelances as a stager for luxury apartments in New York City and who, unlike me, stows away in an unoccupied billionaire’s penthouse to ride out the pandemic.

When she’s not reappropriating high end real estate, she’s all about the work, much like me. We’re both story tellers after all. I might agonize for hours over a sentence while Maya takes great pains to find the ideal espresso cups for the kitchen island, a cashmere throw for the sofa in the exact shade of gray needed, the perfect book placed by the tub: Eat Pray Love? or In Search of Lost Time? In Maya’s world, even the characters that she dreams up to inhabit the apartments she stages love stories too.

One time I gave an elevator operator on the Upper East Side a quick peek at the work we had done. It was exactly the type of old elegant apartment I love, those Park and Fifth Avenue gems, once the ne plus ultra of Manhattan domiciles before the supertalls elbowed their way in, all threadbare chintz, radiator-stained parquet, and Holden Caulfield in the air. Those uptown service elevators are so small and old however they’re like the offspring of a phonebooth and a birdcage. Good luck fitting a Classic Six’s worth of furniture in one of those. A little dog-eared, it had been owned by two Hollywood legends married to one another, protagonists in many of the greatest American movies ever made, stories I grew up with.

“Very nice!” the elevator guy said, surprised, in his Georgian accent. He marveled over the quality of our silk flowers and the graceful pillowscaping on the boucle sofas. “Ah, good paint job,” he added, and let me know his cousin was in the same line of work.

The apartment must have had a million stories. Maybe not all of them happy. A creative life is fraught with insecurity. It takes more than a little faith to keep going. Maya’s sister likes to say that she lives in make believe, but sometimes when you’re making something make believe is all the blueprint you really need.

Could be I’m after the same thing in my work. I’m just trying to encourage a little more human presence; I’m just doing my best to help everyone remember how it feels to be them. Anyway, rugs are very important.

Check out Matthew Aquilone's The Stager here: