Ninety Random Thoughts About Writing
In this article from the January/February 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest, Don Vaughan shares ninety pieces of wisdom from his experiences in freelancing.
[This article originally appeared in the January/February 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]
It has been my experience that the longer one spends in the freelance trenches, the greater one’s insights. Experience leads to expertise, which in turn can reveal a tremendous number of professional truths. Here are 90 random thoughts on the art, business and craft of freelance writing culled from nearly five decades in the profession.
- A successful career as a freelance writer—one in which you actually make a living— takes a tremendous amount of work. It’s not for the faint of heart.
- Knowledge is power, and this is especially true when it comes to freelancing. To be successful, you must know how publishing works, what editors do, how to craft an effective query, and more.
- Writing is a job. Your creativity, imagination, and talent are commodities you sell for money.
- At the start of your career, you will have to decide if you want to be a general freelancer or a niche writer. There are pros and cons to both.
- Pitch stories you would want to read if they were written by someone else.
- The best way to learn to write well is to read writers who write well. Actively study their work, and ask yourself: What are they doing right?
- A serious writer stands by their work. They accept the accolades when the work is good and take the punches when it isn’t. This is how you grow professionally.
- Do not write for free. If the editor is making a buck, you deserve a quarter.
- If a publication owes you money, do everything you can to get paid. The fight shouldn’t end until the publication pays up or goes out of business.
- There are a lot of scams out there aimed at writers. Be careful and do your due diligence.
- Important professional relationships are established where writers and editors meet and mingle, such as conferences, workshops, and readings. Take advantage of these opportunities.
- Always express gratitude to your sources, who are making available their time and expertise at no cost.
- Don’t be afraid to play with different genres and forms. You might surprise yourself.
- The path to becoming a better writer has no end.
- Professional experience is worth more than a college degree.
- Always go the extra mile to confirm a fact.
- Learn and master the rules of writing. Then go after them with a sledgehammer.
- Never belittle a literary genre, especially one with which you have no experience.
- A brief outline can save you a world of grief because it gives you a roadmap.
- Generalizations are signs of a novice writer. Details matter.
- When you achieve a certain level of success, pay it forward. How is up to you.
- Writing should be a pleasurable endeavor. If you’re not having fun, you may want to consider a different line of work.
- That said, be aware that writing can also be stressful and disheartening, and that you will be told no many more times than you will be told yes.
- Solicit criticism only from people whose opinion you respect.
- Approach every assignment as if it were your first, and your career depended on it.
- You just know when an article or story isn’t working; you feel it in your gut. But the more you write, the quicker that realization will occur—along with how to fix it.
- You can learn a lot about writing by reading vintage children’s books.
- The writer/editor relationship is unique. Many writers at the start believe the relationship is a hierarchy, but that’s not true. A good writer/editor relationship is a collaboration between equals in which the goal is to produce the best article and publication possible.
- Editors are horribly overworked and often understaffed. Do all you can to make their job easier.
- When soliciting sources, don’t automatically assume someone is who they say they are. When in doubt, request confirmation.
- Ask every editor you work with to keep you on their short list for articles generated in-house that are in need of a writer.
- Editors appreciate it when you introduce them to a talented new writer with innovative ideas.
- It’s OK to ask for more money.
- Don’t overlook community newspapers and regional magazines when seeking work. They typically don’t pay a lot, but are receptive to new writers, and are a great place to learn your craft.
- Fees, rights, and deadlines are usually negotiable.
- There are a lot of things about freelance writing that are a real pain in the butt. Accept it.
- During interviews, the smart writer lets the other guy do all the talking.
- Make sure you receive clips of everything you publish and keep them in some sort of order. Three-ring binders are helpful or scan them and keep them in a designated folder on your computer.
- Successful writers are preternaturally curious about the world around them.
- Writing is all about having fun with words.
- But words have power, so use them responsibly.
- There is strength in community.
- Find a mentor, someone accomplished. Listen to them. Use what works for you.
- There is value in the process, even if nothing comes of it.
- Take advantage of all that your local library has to offer. Be kind to the dedicated folks who work there.
- There is no perfect path to writing success. Every writer’s journey is unique.
- Record every interview you conduct, regardless of length. It will benefit both you and your source.
- The wonderful story ideas you get while under the influence will assuredly be embarrassing in the morning.
- When it comes to reading, experiment outside your favorite genre. If you’re into romance, try science fiction. If you’re into fantasy, read a Western. Richard Matheson taught me that.
- Richard Matheson should be on everyone’s bookshelf. Ray Bradbury, too.
- Freelance writers make popular party guests because we have so many interesting work stories. Also, because no one really understands what we do for a living, we’re a curiosity.
- Always give credit where credit is due.
- There are a lot of writers who are better than you. Learn from them.
- Good writing appears effortless to the reader.
- Being a nice person will take you far.
- But don’t let others take advantage of you. Always be your own best advocate.
- Put a human face on dry or technical topics to make them more relatable to the reader.
- The most important question you can ask during an interview is why. It relates to everything.
- Speaking of interviews, get to the point where you can call a source by their first name as quickly as possible. This establishes a bond that will encourage them to open up.
- Respect the time others give you, whether it’s an editor, source, or reader.
- Let corporate/institutional/academic media relations offices do the heavy lifting when it comes to arranging interviews. That’s their job.
- When in doubt, go with an anecdotal lede.
- The most successful writers learn something from every article they write.
- Freelance writing makes you a mini expert on a wide range of topics. I can speak authoritatively on everything from how to bathe a kitten to film restoration.
- It’s OK to decline an assignment. It won’t be held against you.
- A cruel critique is the fastest way to crush the spirit of a promising new writer.
- Your home office should be a place of inspiration and comfort. You’ll be spending a lot of time there.
- I don’t understand people who are proud of the fact that they don’t read. Reading puts the entire universe at your fingertips.
- Aside from the president and the pope, everyone is accessible.
- Sometimes it’s better not to meet your literary heroes.
- Double-check your facts; triple-check your math.
- At the professional level, all writers are equal.
- Never forget the value you bring to the publication or organization you write for. Your work is an essential commodity.
- It is the dream of many writers to quit their day jobs to write full-time. This is not a decision to be made lightly.
- Sometimes, a Q&A is the best approach to a profile.
- At the height of his extremely prolific career, Robert Silverberg published more than one million words a year. Remember that the next time you’re afflicted with writer’s block.
- In every possible way, instill in young people a love of reading and writing. You could be nurturing a future Nobel Prize winner.
- Book signings can be a humbling experience.
- The writer is seldom the star of the story. They are the director, determining with every decision how the story will unfold.
- There is a huge difference between less and fewer.
- Ditto hilarious and hysterical. One is good, the other bad.
- Make sure your sources receive comps of the publications in which they are quoted.
- Try to retain the rights to everything you publish. This is just good business.
- Similarly, make an effort to sell every article idea to as many noncompeting markets as possible. Otherwise, you’re leaving money on the table.
- A word count is not absolute, but you should strive to be as close as possible.
- Family members make terrible beta readers because they will love everything you write, no matter how bad. Find readers who will be more truthful.
- At writing conferences, the hotel bar is where you’ll learn the most and hear the best stories.
- It’s tempting to say yes to every opportunity that comes your way, but make sure you don’t overburden yourself.
- When pitching, avoid the so-called low-hanging fruit. Those easy ideas have already been done.
- If you’re published, count your blessings. You’ve achieved something that millions of others only dream about.
Don Vaughan is a freelance writer based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the founder of Triangle Association of Freelancers (tafnc.com).
Related Stories