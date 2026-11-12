Nicole Nelson: On Writing About Gender Expectations in Parenting

Nicole Nelson grew up in the Bay Area and currently lives in Southern California. She has an MFA from Bennington Writing Seminars and a PhD in linguistics from Rutgers. Follow her on Bluesky.

Nicole Nelson

In this interview, Nicole discusses exploring the role of sudden parenthood in her debut literary novel, Family Language, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Nicole Nelson

Literary agent: Jenna Satterthwaite, Storm Literary

Book title: Family Language

Publisher: Melville House

Release date: November 10, 2026

Genre/category: Literary fiction

Elevator pitch: An academic linguist on the verge of tenure wrestles with new and unwanted choices when she faces overnight motherhood after an accident orphans her 6-year-old nephew.

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What prompted you to write this book?

Our culture generally deems a woman who dares to put her needs first “selfish.” A man, on the other hand, is expected to do just that. I wanted to explore how the pressures of parenting might impact characters that had not chosen child-rearing. In a case where a heterosexual couple of two professionals became responsible for caring for a young boy in just a moment, what would their negotiations look like? What expectations would surface?

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started to play with the characters during my MFA program. The idea itself did not change much, but I did experiment with point of view. Although I had fun early on writing from the young boy character’s perspective, I scrapped those sections relatively early in the process. Seven years later, the manuscript was accepted by my wonderful editor Michelle Capone at Melville House. From that point to publication was around one and a half years.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The experience of being thoroughly copy edited was new. I had felt confident that the draft I turned in at that stage was clean, so the notes I received were both humbling and thrilling. I learned how much I had never understood about en dashes versus em dashes. The copy editor, Molly Woodward, also caught a mistake I had made referring to a creature as a “tortoise” when from the context she pointed out that I had meant “turtle.” Another catch was the spelling of “Wookiee”—for decades, I had failed to notice that extra “e” at the end.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The earliest version of this manuscript was in third person. A beta-reader friend suggested playing with first person, to try to bring the protagonist emotionally closer. I had an unfounded aversion to writing fiction in first person, but I tried writing her in first, and I thought it did work better for this protagonist.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers will reflect on internalized ideas about responsibilities of motherhood versus fatherhood, gender and language, and equality more broadly. I also hope readers are interested in the linguistic data and concepts in the novel, and maybe even are tempted to learn more.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?