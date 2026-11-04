New and Improved: Publishing an Anniversary Edition of a Novel

Producing an anniversary edition of a previously successful out-of-print book can be much more than simply a sales strategy for its publisher. When executed with the same effort as a new release, it can be a unique opportunity for an author to lend fresh insight and depth to the original work. The result can be both a meaningful reintroduction to long-time fans and a rewarding discovery for new readers.

The fully-revised 15th anniversary edition of my debut historical novel, All Different Kinds of Free, releases November 10, 2026, from History Through Fiction.

Set in 1837 America, it tells the harrowing yet inspiring story of Margaret Morgan, a free woman of color who is kidnapped and sold into slavery. Margaret’s fight for her freedom leads to the landmark Supreme Court case, Prigg v. Pennsylvania, a pivotal moment in U.S. history that fanned the early flames of the Civil War. Through Margaret’s journey, I endeavored to shed light on the human cost of injustice and the resilience of the human spirit.

The unpublished manuscript won the Mackinaw Center for Public Policy Freedom in Fiction Prize in 2009, and Bell Bridge Books published it two years later. All Different Kinds of Free was named an Editor’s Choice selection by Historical Novels Review in 2011. Since then, thousands of readers have purchased it, shared it with friends and family, and reviewed it online.

Last year, my publisher announced her retirement, which meant the novel would soon go out of print. The news that Margaret’s story would no longer be available to new readers was heartbreaking. But I’m a glass-half-full person, so I chose to see it as an opportunity. How many authors get a chance for a do-over of their debut?

Backstory

I had spent 10 years researching, writing, and revising the novel before it was published. A lot has changed since I began that journey as a novelist. Twenty-five years ago not everyone had an email address and not every organization had a website. Much of my research was conducted in local, brick-and-mortar libraries and on the telephone (a landline, no less!) with far-flung experts. I submitted requests for copies of historical documents via the U.S. postal service with handwritten payment checks and stamps I had to lick.

The manuscript went through more than a dozen rounds of edits—many rough drafts of my own, revisions from beta reader feedback, suggestions from my literary agent, and finally changes made by my editor. It was a lot of work, well worth the effort, and I was proud of the result.

Yet, writing can always be improved, and a lot can happen in 15 years.

Since my first novel was published, I ushered my children into adulthood, grieved the loss of family members, watched the re-election of the first African-American U.S. president, lived through a global pandemic, and witnessed the assassination attempt of a former U.S. president during his re-election campaign. I read at least 200 novels and published two more of my own. In short, I lived and grew as both a person and a writer.

When I re-read All Different Kinds of Free last year, it was with more experienced eyes and as a more seasoned writer. I still loved the story as much as ever, but I also saw areas for improvement. I sought out a new publisher who would feel the same. After a brief querying period, I signed with History Through Fiction, an independent press dedicated to publishing high-quality historical fiction grounded in careful research.

“This is such important history,” said Colin Mustful, History Through Fiction’s founder and editor. “It’s important to see that 200 years later our country is still fighting some of the same fights. The original work was strong and, with a little more revising, it became a truly immersive story highlighting the tragic and true history of an inspiring woman.”

Something More

The best anniversary editions are something more than a reprint that fits nicely on a marketing calendar, contends Folio & Flame, an online reading and literary reference site.

“A new cover, a brief publisher's note, and an unchanged text do not constitute a meaningful editorial contribution,” it wrote in Why Anniversary Editions and Reissues Matter. “At their best, anniversary editions and deliberate reissues serve several genuinely important purposes. The most valuable kind of reissue is the one that brings a forgotten or out-of-print book back to general readers. Small and specialist publishers have played a particularly important role here.”

History Through Fiction’s Mustful took that important role to heart for the re-issue of All Different Kinds of Free.

“The story’s exploration of states’ rights and human rights feels especially relevant today, and it was deserving of more than a simple reprint, ” he said. “Our team determined it should go through our full editorial and production process to ensure it reaches its highest potential.”

That kind of full editorial and production process for a second-edition book is more often experienced by nonfiction authors than novelists. Anne Janzer, an award-winning author and book coach, described it aptly in an article for the Nonfiction Authors Association blog.

“Launching a second edition is like having a wedding with 25 people instead of 250,” she wrote. “You go through nearly all the same steps as the big wedding, and you’re still tired when the day is done.”

I have two schools of thought for editing a second-edition of literary work. For classics written 50 or more years ago, I believe the original prose should be preserved as much as possible; it provides a unique window into the era in which the book was written. For contemporary works, I believe thoughtful, thorough revision can be more valuable than preservation; editing through a present-day lens can help ensure the work’s accuracy, relevance, and longevity.

In my three-plus decades as a professional writer, hundreds of editors have taken a red pen (or more modern tool) to my work. Every mark improved my prose. Every notation taught me something. In my stints working as a magazine editor and book editor, I gained equally beneficial insights from the opposite side of the desk. I’ve learned the best editing doesn’t change the writer’s style or the story being told. It quietly makes the story better.

Thus, the anniversary edition of All Different Kinds of Free is fully-revised. The text is cleaner, the prose stronger, and the emotional impact deeper, while the story itself remains the same. An updated author’s note addressing the story’s significance in today’s context and a brief introduction by bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes also offers readers something new.

It was a lot of work, well worth the effort, and once again, I’m proud of the result.

Check out Jessica McCann's All Different Kinds of Free here: