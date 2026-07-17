New Agent Alert: Grace P. Cho of Embolden Media Group
Agent alerts (this one features Grace P. Cho of Embolden Media Group) are great for writers because each agent is building their list.
Grace P. Cho is a writer and trusted editor, who offers a unique combination of thoughtful author care and development and a deep commitment to excellence of the craft. Her acquisition interests are in the categories of personal growth and psychology, relationships, mental health and wellness, creativity, and spiritual formation. Outside of the publishing world, Grace loves to create spaces for people centered around food, community, and delight. She lives in Southern California, where good food reigns supreme, with her chef-turned-software engineer husband and two kids.
Grace recently joined Embolden Media Group as a literary agent. Grace comes to agenting after nearly five years as a senior acquisitions editor at Revell Books and Brazos Press, imprints of Baker Publishing Group, where she developed nonfiction titles across personal growth, relational health, mental health, spiritual formation, and creativity.
Currently Seeking
At EMG, Grace is now open for queries and actively building her client list. She is particularly drawn to BIPOC authors, progressive and post-evangelical voices, and nonfiction that is emotionally honest, culturally resonant, and beautifully written.
How to Submit
Writers can submit to submissions@emboldenmediagroup.com.