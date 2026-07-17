ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

New Agent Alert: Grace P. Cho of Embolden Media Group

Agent alerts (this one features Grace P. Cho of Embolden Media Group) are great for writers because each agent is building their list.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Grace P. Cho is a writer and trusted editor, who offers a unique combination of thoughtful author care and development and a deep commitment to excellence of the craft. Her acquisition interests are in the categories of personal growth and psychology, relationships, mental health and wellness, creativity, and spiritual formation. Outside of the publishing world, Grace loves to create spaces for people centered around food, community, and delight. She lives in Southern California, where good food reigns supreme, with her chef-turned-software engineer husband and two kids.

Grace P. Cho

Grace recently joined Embolden Media Group as a literary agent. Grace comes to agenting after nearly five years as a senior acquisitions editor at Revell Books and Brazos Press, imprints of Baker Publishing Group, where she developed nonfiction titles across personal growth, relational health, mental health, spiritual formation, and creativity.

Currently Seeking

At EMG, Grace is now open for queries and actively building her client list. She is particularly drawn to BIPOC authors, progressive and post-evangelical voices, and nonfiction that is emotionally honest, culturally resonant, and beautifully written.

How to Submit

Writers can submit to submissions@emboldenmediagroup.com.

creativityMental Healthnew agent alertnew agent alertsnonfiction agentsSpirituality Agents
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Successful Queries: Katie Greenstreet and “People Watching in the Desert,” by Cali Adeline
Write My QuerySuccessful Queries: Katie Greenstreet and “People Watching in the Desert,” by Cali AdelineGuest Column
Media-Savvy Author: Hard Truths About Getting Media Attention
Be InspiredMedia-Savvy Author: Hard Truths About Getting Media AttentionPaula Rizzo
John Pulver: 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards Winner
Self-Published EbookJohn Pulver: 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards WinnerMoriah Richard
Successful Queries: Emma Dries and "False Prophet," by Afsheen Farhadi
Write My QuerySuccessful Queries: Emma Dries and “False Prophet,” by Afsheen FarhadiGuest Column
The Art of the Book Proposal: Demystifying the Perfect Nonfiction Pitch, by Kim Perel
Submissions & ProposalsThe Art of the Book Proposal: Demystifying the Perfect Nonfiction PitchKim Perel
No Portfolio Required: 8 Open Platforms to Monetize Your Writing Right Now
Freelance WritingNo Portfolio Required: 8 Open Platforms to Monetize Your Writing Right NowMatthew Adams

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest