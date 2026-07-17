New Agent Alert: Grace P. Cho of Embolden Media Group

Grace P. Cho is a writer and trusted editor, who offers a unique combination of thoughtful author care and development and a deep commitment to excellence of the craft. Her acquisition interests are in the categories of personal growth and psychology, relationships, mental health and wellness, creativity, and spiritual formation. Outside of the publishing world, Grace loves to create spaces for people centered around food, community, and delight. She lives in Southern California, where good food reigns supreme, with her chef-turned-software engineer husband and two kids.