Natalie Kikić: This Book Taught Me How To Write a Novel

Natalie Kikić is a Croatian-American who grew up on stories of her parents’ lives in the former Yugoslavia. She holds a Bachelor’s in Slavic Languages & Literatures from the University of California, Berkeley and her work explores Balkan folklore, belonging, and hauntings, both ghostly and romantic. Originally from California, she currently resides in Massachusetts with her husband and two polydactyl cats. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Natalie Kikić | Photo by Courtney Brooke

In this interview, Natalie discusses the shared stakes between romance and horror in her debut novel, The Haunting of Lavender House, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Natalie Kikić

Literary agent: Elizabeth Pratt (Trellis Literary Management)

Book title: The Haunting of Lavender House

Publisher: Park Row Books

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Gothic horror-romance

Elevator pitch: The Haunting of Lavender House is a dual timeline Gothic horror-romance about a young woman who travels to her ancestral home in Croatia, only to discover it’s haunted by a sinister spirit and a healer centuries earlier, as both women fight to be accepted by their homeland and the men they come to love, no matter the cost. Perfect for fans of Sarah Penner, Isabel Cañas, and Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

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What prompted you to write this book?

As a child of Croatian immigrants, I’ve always felt like I didn’t fully belong in my parents’ homeland. So first and foremost, I was really drawn to writing about a character with a similar sense of disconnection from her heritage. This book started out as women’s fiction, but I couldn’t get the story to feel right.

And then I started researching Croatian folklore, and discovered the concept of a mora, a sinister female spirit that causes nightmares and sleep paralysis. I am a big fan of gothic horror, so I had the idea of transforming the story into that genre, with a mora as the main antagonist haunting the home, and it took off from there.

At the same time, I was also really inspired by other gothic books set in untraditional locations for the genre, such as The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas (set in Mexico), and She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran (set in Vietnam). I wondered, what would a gothic book set in Croatia look like? My answer is The Haunting of Lavender House.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

As this was my first true attempt at writing a novel, it took me about four years to complete. There was a lot of rewriting as I took the story from women’s fiction, to women’s fiction with speculative elements, then finally to gothic horror-romance. With each version, the story became darker, but at its core, it’s always had the same heart: a daughter of immigrants (named Petra in my story) looking for belonging in Croatia.

When the story became gothic horror, that’s when I added the timeline in the past, focused on a character named Magdalena. Initially, I wrote her story as first person but then decided diary entries would be better.

Once the novel was complete, it took me about two months to secure an agent. We did some more revising together, and shortly after, sold the book at auction to Park Row. From ideation to publication, the process took about six years.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I was faintly familiar with the publishing process through having several author friends (who I met while working on this book). So, this may sound weird, but the most surprising part came when I saw my cover for the first time. While writing this book, I kept wondering if people would really care about a story set on a small Croatian island. In some ways, my culture feels too niche or small compared to others. But when I saw my cover, I was blown away by how my publisher’s art director, Alexandra Niit, captured the Croatian gothic heart of the story. In particular, the embroidery elements along the top and bottom emulate traditional Croatian embroidery. When I saw that, my concerns melted away and I truly felt seen.

Since then, I’ve also been surprised and warmed by how much the story has resonated with other Croatian diaspora. In a way, this book has healed my sense of disconnection. Now, I more fully embrace my identity as Croatian-American.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There were several, as this book essentially taught me how to write a novel. But the one that most comes to mind involves one of the POVs in the story.

The story has two main POVs following two women in the past and present, but there’s also a third, shorter POV woven in: that of the House itself. I had so much fun writing interludes from Lavender House’s perspective, and it surprised me just how easily those words came. Like, what do I have in common with a crumbling old house on this small Croatian island?

But I think it flowed so easily because I channeled a lot of my fears and anxieties about my identity into the House’s thoughts. It’s a very prideful entity, and it’s reluctant to accept the character of Petra, who is new to Croatia. So, every negative thought I’ve had about my own identity and heritage, I gave to the House.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

On the surface, I hope readers will enjoy the combination of gothic horror and romance. The stakes in these genres blend so well together—it’s not only about the main character surviving the horrors, it’s about surviving with someone else, so they can achieve their happy ending.

Deeper than that, I hope this story helps readers examine who is truly the monster in stories when there are different power dynamics at play. Croatia is a very patriarchal country, and so I examine that dynamic mainly through the traditional superstitions about the sinister (female) mora, and how those superstitions came to be.

Last, I would like The Haunting of Lavender House to give hope to other children of immigrants who feel like they don’t belong in their parents’ homelands. It’s a hard place to be in, caught between two cultures (or more), but through Petra’s journey, I hope they feel they can find their own place (even if they have to survive a few horrors first).

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?