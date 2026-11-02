ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
November/December 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

My Novel Began With a Lie

Author E. L. Shen shares how her most recent novel began with a lie hidden in her own family history that led to an ancestor’s death.

E. L. Shen
E. L. Shen

I first came up with the idea for my historical novel, Foreigners, when I learned that my great-great-great-grandfather, Duanfang, had pretended to be Manchu his whole life in order to rise in power when he was secretly Han Chinese. He admitted his lie right before he was about to be murdered, but he was killed anyway.

Duanfang’s story felt like a myth, but it wasn’t. It was real, and it was in fact, my family history.

I couldn’t believe that he had pretended to be someone he was not for so long. It got me thinking: What does it mean to be an imposter? And what are the ways in which we all are imposters?

For me, the best books come from questions, and these were ones I was excited to dive deeper into. Duanfang was an easy first character in my novel, but I knew that I wanted to make Foreigners a sweeping historical story that spanned decades, if not centuries. With that in mind, I thought about the myriad other ways people are imposters: They put on performances every day when they meet strangers and want to adopt a certain persona; they have imposter syndrome wherein they don’t feel like they belong in a place and a situation that is supposedly above them; they lie to survive in a society and a country that values deception and manipulation over hard truths.

Thus, came to life my main characters: Zheng Yi, who has just immigrated from Taiwan to New York City for her senior year of high school in 1965, and Dawn Chin, who is a listless, depressed junior at an expensive boarding school in the present day. Yi immediately feels like she must adopt an “American” look and attitude; she even takes on an American name later on in the book—a symbolic turning point for her character as she chooses between her past and her future. Dawn has classic imposter syndrome because she feels she is wasting her parents’ money at a boarding school where everyone else, including her best friends, excel.

When tasked with interviewing a family member for a history project, Dawn begrudgingly chooses her estranged grandmother as she lives nearby. It is only then that she realizes that her grandmother has been lying to Dawn and the world about her past. Dawn is on a mission to figure out why.

All woven through this is a folktale about Duanfang as his own secrets and lies take shape. Together, these three storylines converge to provide a shocking twist, and hopefully—a satisfying conclusion.

Crafting this complicated, thematically heavy novel took time and more words than I’ve ever written—this book is my longest yet at over 440 pages. But it was so satisfying to examine what it means to be an imposter, and in turn a foreigner; to pull at this thread, this ancestral lie I’d known for so long, and at last, let it unravel.

Check out E. L. Shen's Foreigners here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

Family Historyhistorical fictionMultiple TimelinesSplit-time NovelWriting Historical Fiction
E. L. Shen
E. L. ShenAuthor
E. L. Shen is the author of The Queens of New York, which is a New York Public Library Best Book of the Year and a YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults pick. Her debut novel, The Comeback, was praised in The New York Times for its fast-paced prose, authentic dialogue, and big emotions. Her most recent novel, Maybe It’s a Sign, is a Junior Library Guild Selection and a Bank Street Best Book of the Year. She currently lives in Connecticut with her husband. Learn more at elshenwrites.com.
Related Stories
4 Things Writers Can Learn From Reality TV, by Ali Barthwell
Writing Habits and Practices4 Things Writers Can Learn From Reality TVAli Barthwell
Beyond Names and Dates: 8 Tips to Gather and Preserve the Family Story, by Kimberly Nixon
Writing Habits and PracticesBeyond Names and Dates: 8 Tips to Gather and Preserve the Family StoryKimberly Nixon
Schneider K. Rancy: The Importance of the Author-Editor Relationship Can’t Be Understated
LiterarySchneider K. Rancy: The Importance of the Author-Editor Relationship Can’t Be UnderstatedRobert Lee Brewer
Melissa. R. Collings: On Combining Romance and Medicine
RomanceMelissa. R. Collings: On Combining Romance and MedicineRobert Lee Brewer
Silas House: Looking Below the Surface
Be InspiredSilas House: Looking Below the SurfaceSilas House
A Conversation With Laura Zigman on Writing Beyond the Promise of Success (Killer Writers), by Clay Stafford
Mystery/ThrillerA Conversation With Laura Zigman on Writing Beyond the Promise of Success (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest