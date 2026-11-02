My Novel Began With a Lie

I first came up with the idea for my historical novel, Foreigners, when I learned that my great-great-great-grandfather, Duanfang, had pretended to be Manchu his whole life in order to rise in power when he was secretly Han Chinese. He admitted his lie right before he was about to be murdered, but he was killed anyway.

Duanfang’s story felt like a myth, but it wasn’t. It was real, and it was in fact, my family history.

I couldn’t believe that he had pretended to be someone he was not for so long. It got me thinking: What does it mean to be an imposter? And what are the ways in which we all are imposters?

For me, the best books come from questions, and these were ones I was excited to dive deeper into. Duanfang was an easy first character in my novel, but I knew that I wanted to make Foreigners a sweeping historical story that spanned decades, if not centuries. With that in mind, I thought about the myriad other ways people are imposters: They put on performances every day when they meet strangers and want to adopt a certain persona; they have imposter syndrome wherein they don’t feel like they belong in a place and a situation that is supposedly above them; they lie to survive in a society and a country that values deception and manipulation over hard truths.

Thus, came to life my main characters: Zheng Yi, who has just immigrated from Taiwan to New York City for her senior year of high school in 1965, and Dawn Chin, who is a listless, depressed junior at an expensive boarding school in the present day. Yi immediately feels like she must adopt an “American” look and attitude; she even takes on an American name later on in the book—a symbolic turning point for her character as she chooses between her past and her future. Dawn has classic imposter syndrome because she feels she is wasting her parents’ money at a boarding school where everyone else, including her best friends, excel.

When tasked with interviewing a family member for a history project, Dawn begrudgingly chooses her estranged grandmother as she lives nearby. It is only then that she realizes that her grandmother has been lying to Dawn and the world about her past. Dawn is on a mission to figure out why.

All woven through this is a folktale about Duanfang as his own secrets and lies take shape. Together, these three storylines converge to provide a shocking twist, and hopefully—a satisfying conclusion.

Crafting this complicated, thematically heavy novel took time and more words than I’ve ever written—this book is my longest yet at over 440 pages. But it was so satisfying to examine what it means to be an imposter, and in turn a foreigner; to pull at this thread, this ancestral lie I’d known for so long, and at last, let it unravel.

Check out E. L. Shen's Foreigners here: