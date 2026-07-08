My 4 Favorite Vacation Romances

There’s something inherently romantic about being somewhere new. Away from your daily life, where everything is different, you can be different too. You can be someone who falls in love.

At least, that’s what the main characters in these novels do. With that, here are four of my favorite vacation romances.

You, with a View, by Jessica Joyce

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If Jessica Joyce has no fans, I am dead. You, with a View is rivals-to-lovers road trip deliciousness.

When Noelle discovers a decades-old love letter and photos of her beloved late grandmother with a mystery man, she posts a TikTok hoping to uncover his identity. The man’s grandson responds, but unfortunately for Noelle (fortunately for us), it’s her old high school nemesis, Theo, who nowadays is annoyingly accomplished and—tragically—extremely hot.

In the hope of learning more about the grandmother she misses so much, Noelle, Theo’s grandfather Paul, and Theo himself decide to go on the West Coast road trip Paul and Gram once dreamed of, heading to places like Zion, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Death Valley and Sedona.

What follows is a forced-proximity romance with pitch-perfect banter, incredible chemistry and tension, and a poignant exploration of the way love and grief intertwine. YWAV is an incredible debut, with the kind of prose that makes me want to be a better writer.

Star Shipped, by Cat Sebastian

Is this technically a vacation romance? Uh, maybe if you squint a little? There is a short road trip and a brief period spent on the other side of the country, so we’re going with it.

Simon and Charlie are co-stars in a long-running sci-fi show and while they Do Not Like each other (except, surprise! Charlie’s been obsessed with Simon for ages, and Simon has definitely thought about the width of Charlie’s shoulders more times than is strictly appropriate between colleagues), Simon wants to leave the show, but he can’t do so with the public thinking the two of them hate each other. So, they agree to publicly stage a friendship to appear amicable. That’s showbiz, baby.

This involves Charlie bringing Simon along on a quick Route 66 road trip—during which they visit places anxiety-ridden Simon never would’ve willingly gone to otherwise—and these two total opposites slowly peel back the layers they’ve wrapped themselves up in for almost a decade.

Star Shipped has fantastic tension, quippy prose, and so much heart, all woven through a story of love, found family, and truly great mental health representation. It’s the kind of book that makes me remember why I love reading romance.

PS: I Hate You, by Lauren Connolly

Okay, this isn’t exactly the lighthearted premise you might expect from a vacation romance, but it’s really good, so hear me out.

It follows Maddie, whose adventurous older brother Josh had one dying wish: scatter his ashes in eight locations he never got to visit before he passed away. Unfortunately (once again, for Maddie, not for us), in Josh’s will, it states that she must go on these trips with his best friend Dominic. And in a deliciously messy twist, Dominic broke Maddie’s heart years ago, and they’ve barely spoken since.

Over the next couple of years, the two of them reluctantly visit each of the eight locations together, gradually opening up to each other along the way; both in terms of the simmering romantic feelings between them, but also the aching grief they share for the person they both loved and lost.

If you like a side of tears with your poolside piña colada, this second-chance romance is perfect.

Left of Forever, by Tarah DeWitt

Speaking of tears, my final recommendation is Left of Forever. I love anything Tarah DeWitt writes, and this is one of my favorites from her.

Wren and Ellis were childhood sweethearts in the town of Spunes, Oregon, but they’re now in their thirties, divorced, and their son is heading off to university. After the pair help him move in, they decide to take a few detours on their road trip back to Oregon in the hope of figuring out once and for all what made their relationship go so awry, and maybe giving it one last try.

We join the couple as they road-trip along the dreamy California coastline visiting small towns, scenic vineyards and vibrant amusement parks, watching them slowly repair the bonds that broke their relationship years ago.

Left of Forever is everything I love about second-chance romance. It’s about falling in love with every version of someone, of the importance of communication, and about the invisible strings that tie two people together. Strong recommendation for the romance readers who like their love stories to hurt a little on their way to a happily-ever-after.

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