My Family Recipe for Strong Reflective Fiction

All writing advice begins, as it must, with caveats: I am a young adult fiction author who writes for children. The nature of their perspective does have impact on the way reflective fiction designed for them must be written. Please consider these suggestions as not unlike being given someone else’s family lasagna recipe: A myriad of steps and ingredients that ultimately delivers a lasagna at the end.

It’s MY family recipe, but I am not in your home watching you make it. Feel free to add extra basil or completely skip boiling the noodles, you’ll still end up with a lasagna (probably).

Step One: The Non-Negotiables

I like to start from the very top with my two non-negotiables:

What are you even talking about?

Why is this character the best mouthpiece for whatever you’ve decided to talk about?

Before you can delve into something like complexity of the sugar vs acid in red sauce, first you have to use lasagna noodles or it’s not lasagna. There needs to be a main point of reflection in the first place. You as the author get to choose that, and with reflective fiction you have to choose it FIRST. What is your book’s main purpose in the zeitgeist? What discussion are you opening up with your readership? When they have finished reading, what do you want them to have “reflected” on?

Once you have that, you enter the “to boil or not to boil” section of the lasagna noodle situation. Are you a classic boiler who selects your character because they exemplify the avatar of your philosophical projection (Ex: White Oleander, by Janet Finch)? Or do you use the “put them in raw and cover the entire pan with foil” method which is the riskier and excitingly modern choice to select a character that seems antithetical to your projection and smack them around a little throughout your process until they become soft and delicious in the end (The Glass Castle, by Jeannette Walls).

At the end of the day, you have to pick one but you’re still using lasagna noodles. They are not optional.

Step Two: The Internal Cheeses

Next, we have the internal cheeses. Your classic Bechamel, ricotta, mascarpone parmesan, or blended cottage cheese (yikes).

This is a region of flexibility, but the goal is creamy dairy with a bit of texture: Generally, having a firm grasp of the fact that you’re writing character-focused work, and that character-focused perspective requires a limited articulation of personal growth. Your narrative must provide piecemeal delivery of this development, as well as framework structure that entreats the audience with an advanced understanding that emotional development is incoming.

Your main character must begin your story Not Knowing, Stuck, Confused, A Child, or some other variant of limited personal growth in regard to your philosophical projection. This, because they must be prepared to grow, or at bare minimum to See Some Stuff That Changes Them Forcibly.

Without limited personal understanding, there is precious little opportunity for growth (Count of Monte Cristo, by Alexandre Dumas) or change (Maid, by Stephanie Land) or transformative witnessing (Persepolis, by Marjane Satrapi).

Step Three: The Sauce

And now we come to the sauce! The item with the greatest potential for variety. Are we making a meat sauce, a chunky veggie sauce, a perfectly smooth blended sauce so the layering is the star of the dish? More garlic, less garlic, no garlic? Basil heavy, oregano heavy? Sweet, salty, smokey, creamy?

This is the personality of your main character. How they react to their circumstances, the speed of their growth against the escalation of problems the plot presents them. All of which must be balanced against the cheese and the noodles for greater efficacy, of course. Just because your main character is well suited to the zeitgeist and you went with the perfect mouthpiece route doesn’t mean their personality needs to reflect that!

In my most recent release, Adam, Mine., a love letter to Frankenstein, the monster is portrayed by a man with incredible bloodthirst in his quest for well-deserved revenge. Despite this, his personality is gentle and mournful. He’s upset by having to do any of what he does and considers it an external duty required of him and the justice system under which he was raised. He cries often, even before he murders an entire family. His internality being at odds with his actions and the plot of his journey, is my slightly sweeter garlicy sauce, paired with salty mascarpone parmesan. Distinct and unusual choices, designed to complement each other.

Could I have made him a cold and virulent sociopath? Absolutely. But my noodles, my conversation for the zeitgeist, is a story for children about a slow and philosophical journey between two teenagers who are deciding what kind of adults they would like to become. My raw gluten-free easy bake noodles are an important conversation about actions/intention/perception to have with my young audience. Positioning them appropriately to confront the question “what does atonement truly mean?” by presenting these quandaries from the perspective of two well-balanced empathetic antiheroes.

Step Four: The Closer

We are almost finished. We have a layered pasta dish, but it needs a closer. It needs mozzarella. No matter what it’s mixed with, we need the cheese to pull. To bubble and brown in the oven, to provide that layer of salt that exceeds the salt inside: Reflection after the journey.

The very best reflective fiction gives you just that. A moment to lean back and hear self-analysis, to end in a brand-new place than where we began, with a brand-new understanding of the world or the self. Whether it’s a monologue (The Stranger, by Camus), a cathartic rumination (Fun Home, by Alison Bechdel), there must be a moment where the story itself looks at the audience and says, “Here we are now. This is what has changed and this is what now will be.”

You must hold their hand and lead them to the table. It’s time to eat.

Check out K. Ancrum's Adam, Mine. here: