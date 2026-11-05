My Debut Novel Was Published 15 Years After the Worst Week of My Life: How a Nonfiction Author Learned to Write Fiction

“The first dead body I ever see is my own.”

That was the first line of fiction I ever wrote.

I had a career as a successful nonfiction writer; fiction had never crossed my mind. I was not a novelist. I never planned to be. But when grief comes for you, everything—including art—changes form.

In 2011, I had the worst week of my life. My dad died, and five days later, my 22-year-old cousin Pam was murdered. I was still waiting for my dad’s ashes in California when I had to board a flight to New Jersey for Pam’s funeral.

At first, I couldn’t write anything, let alone about my losses. I could barely think straight.

Months later though, I started hearing a voice in my head.

“What the actual f*ck?!” it asked. Then, “Um, I was murdered?”

The voice wasn’t my own—which at the time was full of pain and resentment for the injustice of a life cut tragically short. It was Pam’s: sarcastic, funny, curious.

I scribbled down what I heard, proof that maybe (maybe?) she was okay somewhere. The idea alone helped to start to thaw the grief I had been frozen in, and sometimes it even made me laugh.

It took time and more pages of notes to realize—whether real or just in my head—Pam was telling me her story.

Eventually, I knew I was supposed to write it. And even though I had no idea how, I wanted to: to stay close to her, to make sense of my grief, to find meaning in what I had been through; and maybe even one day make my family laugh again, too.

Nonfiction has always been my comfort zone. The simplicity of it was alluring to me: my only job being to write what I knew, to write the facts, to write the truth. And it came naturally to me, even without any formal writing education or even a college diploma.

But with this story, I didn’t have any desire to rehash my trauma in the form of a memoir. So I set off to write my cousin into a fictional afterlife.

I had the basic plot: A teenager named Salon Rose dies and ends up in an afterlife support group with other deceased teens, all trying to figure out what happened to them in order to move on to their final destination. Chaos ensues. Think The Breakfast Club, but all the kids are dead.

I brainstormed ideas, created story outlines, and made character boards. I poured possibilities into notebooks, thinking they were decent at first. But by each day’s end, I discovered I had no more of a grasp on writing fiction than I did on my new reality after loss.

Over the next few years, I wrote five nonfiction books, all which came to me with relative ease—a health-related memoir, four bestselling self-help books, and a travel guide. My work, by this point, had been translated into over 20 languages.

Meanwhile, I pulled my hair out over plot plans and quietly wrestled with the novel. I couldn’t figure out how to turn this real-life story into one that actually landed on the page; and in a way that protected my family’s privacy.

The daily struggle made me grieve over Pam harder, and mourn the book that wouldn’t come together no matter what I did. I was convinced I was letting everyone down.

Why was it so hard?

The questions that haunted me:

How do you write the truth when the truth is unknown?

How do you write the truth when any possible version makes no sense?

How do you write the truth when the ending hurts too bad to put it in print?

Then, almost a decade in, I realized I’d been writing fiction all wrong. I wasn’t in fact a terrible novelist or failure. I’d simply been writing to old rules in a genre I was no longer in.

My mistake: Trying to fictionalize a true story, all in the name of writing the truth.

To fix it became a commitment.

In nonfiction, you write the truth. The story is reported from the start; it is only up to you to shape it. Real life becomes what ends up on the page.

In fiction, even when there is truth behind it, the story is not reported but created. Real life becomes the inspiration; the rest is up to the characters to tell.

It was the difference between someone saying to me “write about what you saw in Iceland” (nonfiction) and “describe to me a place that doesn’t exist” (fiction).

Eventually, and whole-heartedly determined to get to “the end,” I decided I’d have to rewrite the rules.

Here’s what I learned:

Fiction offers freedom but only if you take it.

For years, I took inspiration from real life, trying to stay as close to the actual events as possible in order to honor its truth. I attempted to keep the details of Pam’s murder. But along the way, I decided to change the location of her death, and other bits and pieces.

I discovered that the best fiction is grounded in reality (but not all of it). With fiction, it’s possible that the “truth” doesn’t set you free; it keeps you in a cage. The luxury of fiction is to use the facts as inspiration but write a truth that serves your story. And in that process, it becomes something different.

There is no simple fictionalized version of a real story. It must become its own story.

Voice and feelings can come before plot.

My entire book started with a voice, not a story. My attempts to plan the plot always failed but the voice of Salon Rose, who was originally inspired by Pam, never wavered. That voice became my anchor.

Characters’ voice can be a way into a story when everything else falls apart. For writers with nonfiction instincts, voice can offer a familiarity that carries us through when we don’t have the plot figured out. If you can learn the truth of your character and their feelings, voice can lead and allow the plot to come.

Humor doesn’t disrespect grief.

Pam’s sarcasm broke my grief. And I knew from the beginning I wanted to carry that tone through the book. There was nothing funny about losing my dad and my cousin in the same week, but humor can be a way to process tragedy.

Healing doesn’t always look like tears or anger. Humor came to my rescue when facing the impossible. Pam’s voice brought me levity, reignited my creativity, and showed me how humor could buoy us through the biggest challenges in life. I tried to pass that onto my readers through Salon.

In nonfiction, the ending writes itself. In fiction, you (or your characters) get to make the choices you never did.

When it came to my novel, it was both my job and my privilege to give someone I loved the ending she deserved: to move on into a new and even hopeful future. And in turn, I got that for myself.

I cried through two final drafts where I wrote the ending, trying to imagine what she’d say. Maybe, hopefully, “Cheers, babe! We did it.”

The book was published 15 years after the worst week of my life—officially closing that chapter of my life; this time, on my terms.

The first sentence was the only one that wrote itself. The rest of the book was my truth to find.

Check out Amy B. Scher's The Unexpected Afterlife of Salon Rose here:

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