Molly Guptill Manning: Stay Curious

Molly Guptill Manning is a historian, curator, law professor, and a New York Times bestselling author. Her books include A Librarian’s War, When Books Went to War, The War of Words, and The Myth of Ephraim Tutt. She gives talks across the United States about the importance of books to democracy, and curates museum exhibits that showcase the essential role that books, magazines, and newspapers played in World War II.

Molly earned a B.A. and M.A. in American history from the University at Albany, a J.D. at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and an M.A. in Museum Studies from NYU. Follow her on Instagram.

Molly Guptill Manning

In this interview, Molly discusses having access to never-before-seen material to help write her new book, A Librarian’s War, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Molly Guptill Manning

Literary agent: E. J. McCarthy Agency

Book title: A Librarian’s War: The Man Who Fought World War II with Books and Brought the Joy of Reading to Millions

Publisher: Oxford University Press

Release date: September 29, 2026

Genre/category: History

Previous titles: When Books Went to War, The War of Words, The Myth of Ephraim Tutt

Elevator pitch: A half-billion books, magazines, and comics were distributed to American troops during World War II because the Army Chief Librarian, Ray Trautman, knew how stories could fight fear, boredom, homesickness, and doubt. A Librarian’s War tells the tale of how Trautman transformed a generation of Americans into book-lovers and influenced American reading habits for decades.

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What prompted you to write this book?

After writing When Books Went to War, which unveiled the story of America’s book programs during World War II, I was contacted by the family of Ray Trautman because Trautman had been mentioned a couple of times in the book. His family told me they had boxes of records, notes, photographs, books, and other ephemera that Trautman had preserved and invited me to visit them and see this material.

One visit turned into a years-long quest to uncover Trautman’s whole incredible story. It was an amazing experience to have access to this never-before-seen material, conduct countless interviews, unearth every source I could find that related to Trautman, and travel to places where he lived and worked. It was so inspiring to uncover the details of how one person, who grew up in a tiny town with practically no books, discovered a love of reading and made it his life’s mission to improve library service, book access, and literacy. Trautman’s work changed reading habits in the United States for decades. It’s a beautiful story about how one person made a positive difference in the lives of millions. I felt it would resonate with readers as it did with me.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea of writing this biography percolated in my mind for a few years, but it took root around 2021, when I turned my full attention to researching every facet of the story and writing it. It has taken about five years from beginning my work to publication.

For every book I’ve written, the contours of a story always change from my initial idea to the final version. As a result, I try not to get too bogged down in outlining a story at the start and let my research guide what the story is.

I loved the research phase—tracking down as many pieces of Trautman’s life that I could find. Sometimes clues led to amazing details, and other times they sent me on a circuitous route to a dead end. You never know what you might find. Either way, I learn what the story is—and isn’t.

Before writing, I organized all the material chronologically and tried to plot the overall story arc. Once I began writing, it became clear to me where there were gaps in my research, or where extra context was needed. To fill these gaps, I performed another round of research and this new material affected various parts of the book. For example, things that may not have seemed important early in the process were suddenly essential, minor figures became more central, and the story expanded in some parts and was edited in others. I try to stay flexible and let the story develop to be whatever it actually is, letting go of any preconceived notions, and being led by the source material I find.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This is my fourth book, and each one has felt different during the writing and publishing processes. For A Librarian’s War, after finalizing the text, I turned to the photo insert and was really surprised by how difficult it was to choose images. There were so many great options, but which to include? Because it’s a biography, I felt a duty to Trautman to include things that were important to him, while also wanting to provide images of things I thought readers would want to see. The whole process made me wonder how most readers interact with the photo insert (do they look at it first, last, whenever the text bumps against it?).

In the end, I made several different photo arrays until I had 16 images that balanced my goals of honoring Trautman’s achievements while providing readers with visuals of key elements of his story.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There are so many twists and turns in this book! What kept surprising me is how many untold stories about famous figures and events are wrapped into Trautman’s biography. He had personal interactions with countless well-known personalities, and his records reveal details about them and historical events that have never been shared before. It was really thrilling to make new discoveries about President Franklin Roosevelt, General Douglas MacArthur, Ernest Hemingway, and Eleanor Roosevelt. So much has been written about these individuals, and it amazes me how there are still more new stories to tell.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

My hope is that this book leaves readers feeling inspired, uplifted, and proud of being part of a long tradition of reading and sharing books. For anyone who has big dreams, I think Trautman shows how chasing after a goal involves a lot of struggle, heartache, disappointments, and setbacks, and yet he exemplifies how important it is to pivot and keep moving forward. Trautman also shows what a huge difference one person can make in others’ lives.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?