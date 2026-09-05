Merging Memory With Imagination

[This article originally appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

When you’re writing a story that’s somewhat based on your own experiences, it’s as if the writing process has been happening your entire life. But the true challenge comes in learning what realities to let go of to let your characters shine in their own way—especially when your hope is to help your young readers see themselves on the page.

Author Rin-rin Yu’s debut novel, Goodbye, French Fry, is the story of Ping-Ping, a Chinese American girl living in New York with her parents and her brother, Xy. Her father, an employee at the United Nations, has the chance for a promotion, which means the family might have to move to Kenya. For Ping-Ping, already straddling two worlds (one where some don’t think she’s Chinese enough, the other not American enough), the idea of moving is complicated. As the possibility looms over the family, she continues to navigate the pleasures and pitfalls of childhood: unpracticed piano lessons and nerve-racking recitals, celebrating the Chinese New Year, taking taekwondo lessons with her best friend, accidentally hurting someone who intentionally hurts her, and starting to understand who she is and who she wants to be.

Yu spoke with WD about the experience of writing her debut novel, inserting her childhood memories into the story, and more.

Tell us a little bit about what led you to write Goodbye, French Fry.

I spent years trying to write a book based on my parents’ childhoods, but then I realized it would involve a lot of historical research that I did not have time or patience to conduct. … I decided to write what I actually and accurately knew about them, which was everything from my childhood onward. I was also acutely conscious that there were very few books with American-born Asian characters like me who just go about their suburban lives without much drama or fanfare.

However, I know so many American-born Asians who grew up exactly that way, and we all have great stories about our childhoods—some funny, some sad, some bittersweet. But these stories, despite being so common, are not normalized … yet. So, I’m contributing at least one book toward this mission.

How is Goodbye, French Fry similar to your experience, and how is it different?

Like Ping-Ping, I grew up in suburban New York and my dad worked for the United Nations on population and demographics and thought it would be very exciting for us to move to one of the other UN offices around the world, but ultimately did not. There was a kid who called me French Fry and harassed me for a solid four weeks at summer camp after fifth grade. Many anecdotes in this book are based on my own life, down to the piano lessons and food shopping trips in Chinatown and learning gymnastics with my friend in our backyards. I did not take taekwondo, however; that is based on my own kids’ experiences. I also did not have a younger brother, but an older sister, so Ping-Ping is a composite of my sister, me, and my daughter, and Ping-Ping’s brother Xy is a composite of me and my son.

Ping-Ping’s experiences are extremely similar to mine, but she handles them way better than I did. I experienced far more microaggressions than she does; partly because it was just the times and people were still learning to live among Americanized Asians in New York. I won’t give away the ending, but how she resolves issues with her bully was also very different than what happened in real life.

What was the most challenging aspect of fictionalizing your experience in the writing process?

It’s hard to break from reality and just make something up from thin air. I had to remind myself that it didn’t have to be oh-so-accurate, and sometimes the accuracy didn’t even make sense. Like, why did the real-life bully call me French Fry? To this day that befuddles me. However, in fiction, the reader will have the same question, and the author needs to have a reason behind it.

I think Ping-Ping will resonate with both young readers and adult readers with the reminder of the joys and perils of being a young person: a desire to be understood, learning how to stick up for yourself, finding common ground with people who challenge us, and figuring out what your interests truly are, for example.

Ping-Ping is at an interesting age—old enough to start figuring out who she is and what will shape her independence, but still young enough to see the world from a child’s perspective. A big part of her identity comes from intertwining (not just balancing) two cultures in a country that often keeps them separate, especially since she’s being raised by parents whose own childhoods took place outside the U.S.

Her identity also forms in smaller, everyday moments: recognizing the ways her parents show love, even if they don’t say the words; talking back to the class bully, Lee Beaumont, and realizing he isn’t nearly as powerful as he pretends to be. These little wins may not come with medals or trophies, but they’re formative to who she is becoming.

Meanwhile, her parents work hard to preserve their Chinese heritage—giving her and her brother Chinese names and insisting they learn the language. In my own childhood, that was a constant battle with my dad that, in retrospect, is almost comedic and made a great story for the book. In addition, she’s coming to terms with moving to a new country and leaving everything she knows behind.

Ping-Ping experiences both overt and covert racism throughout Goodbye French Fry. How did you navigate this while writing?

When you experience microaggressions regularly, you learn to pick your battles and shrug off the ones that come from ignorance rather than intentional spite. Ping-Ping has reached an age where she can recognize the difference and decide whether it’s worth reacting—because responding every time is exhausting and confusing. She’s also intentional about shaping her personal community, including people who don’t treat her that way and distancing herself from those who do.

How did you channel the mindset of a child when writing Goodbye, French Fry?

I have a really, really good memory of my childhood. I kept a journal at that age, and I wrote a ton of details in it, and that helped me remember a lot of things and from that perspective. While I didn’t sell bracelets back then, I did try to sell origami, and I remember people didn’t want to pay me cash, so we traded items—and a lot of the items listed in the book that Ping-Ping received as payment are actual items I recorded in my journal.

What do you hope readers take away from Goodbye, French Fry?

Small wins don’t always come with trophies or medals. But it’s easier to say that in retrospect. I also hope to introduce more readers to yet another kind of American household; in this case, a Chinese American household in suburban New York, complete with jade pagodas in the fish tank and picky bagel eaters.

What advice do you have for writers who want to write fiction inspired by their own lives?