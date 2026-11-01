Melissa. R. Collings: On Combining Romance and Medicine

Melissa R. Collings is an award-winning author and former spine surgery PA who traded the OR for the page. A biracial writer fascinated by life’s contradictions, she writes stories with scalpel-sharp emotional and psychological depth, reflecting complex relationships, rich representation, and the role of identity in shaping who we are. Her novels stay with you long after the last page, balancing light and dark, laughter and heartbreak. When she is not writing, you can find Melissa chasing her two kids in Nashville, studying preventative health, or losing herself in a painting. Her imagination never fails to stir up trouble, and she lives by one philosophy: Nothing is impossible, and everything’s better with glitter―except surgical wounds. Visit MelissaCollings.com, subscribe to Melissa’s newsletter for behind-the-scenes bookish fun, medical moments, and reader extras, and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Melissa. R. Collings

In this interview, Melissa discusses the central question that helped inspire her new romance novel, The Love Operation, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Melissa. R. Collings

Literary agent: Ariana Philips at Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency

Book title: The Love Operation

Publisher: Mindy’s Book Studio

Release date: ‎November 1, 2026

Genre/category: Medical Romance

Previous titles: The False Flat

Elevator pitch: A brilliant spine surgeon on the path to Chief of Surgery joins an experimental memory study hoping to diagnose where her past relationships went wrong. But when those memories become impossible to resist—and her first love reappears—she risks unraveling the forbidden romance and carefully planned future she’s worked so hard to build.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I spent years working in spine surgery, where precision and control matter enormously, and I became interested in what would happen if I gave those same instincts to a woman trying to understand her romantic life.

I paired that with my fascination with memory—how often we replay the past looking for the moment everything went wrong.

The Love Operation grew from the question: What if you could actually go back and examine those memories, and would understanding them really help you make better choices now?

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I developed this idea in early 2025. I drafted the book quickly, pitched it to my editor, and from there to hitting the shelves, the process took nearly two years.

The mechanics and individual scenes changed as I wrote, but the underlying idea never really did. When I landed on this concept—and then saw how excited my team was about it—I knew exactly what the book was and what it needed to be. Changing the heart of it would have meant changing something that, at the time, felt like the surest thing I had.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The biggest surprise was how the book itself came to be published. When I said I “pitched” it to my editor, it was really more that I mentioned the idea while we were discussing what I thought would be my next book. I’d been so excited by The Love Operation (then I was calling it Operating on the Past) that I had already written a full draft, and when she heard the concept, she immediately wanted to read it. From there, Mindy’s Book Studio became involved, which was completely unexpected and easily the biggest surprise of my publishing career so far. It was also a good reminder that sometimes the project you can’t stop thinking about is the one worth following, even when it isn’t technically part of the current plan.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

One surprise was how much I enjoyed bringing my medical background into the novel. For a long time, I had deliberately kept medicine out of my fiction. Because of experiences surrounding my pregnancy (I had a rough pregnancy and work anyway), I think I wanted some distance from that part of my life. But once I started writing The Love Operation, I realized how much fun it was to return to that world on the page. I knew hospital life, and I could give readers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a world most people never get to see. It made me realize that my medical career wasn’t something I had to leave behind completely. It could become part of what makes my fiction distinctly mine.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers come away thinking about the ways we try to fix, manage, or make sense of the people we love, and how often love asks us to do the opposite. At its heart, The Love Operation is about accepting that people are not projects, and that understanding someone completely is not the same thing as being able to control the outcome.

I also hope readers have fun with it, that they argue over the love triangle, recognize pieces of themselves in Cord’s choices, and maybe think a little differently about the memories they keep revisiting.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?