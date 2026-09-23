Megan Mostyn-Brown: Writing This Book Really Made Me Fall in Love With Writing Again

Megan Mostyn-Brown is a playwright and TV writer/producer whoʼs written for shows on Fox, Netflix, AMC, Amazon, and Paramount+.She lives in Los Angeles with her partner, Jordan, and her dog, Tuesday. Follow her on Instagram.

Megan Mostyn-Brown | Photo by Brian Hennigan

In this interview, Megan discusses how a TV pitch led to her debut horror novel, The Need, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Megan Mostyn-Brown

Literary agent: Kelly Karczewski at UTA

Book title: The Need

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: September 22, 2026

Genre/category: Horror

Elevator pitch: Talia’s been on the run with her fraternal twins, Rosie and Sam, since the kids were babies. The kids think it’s because of Talia and Sam’s rare genetic disorder—a genetic cannibalism dubbed “The Need”—but the truth is darker much more complicated…

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

I work in TV, and I originally wanted to pitch it as a TV show. My manager (rightfully so) said she didn’t know if that would sell and that maybe I could write a short story or a novella. I was intimidated to do either, as I’d had a bad experience with a famous writer who taught a class when I was in college. They dissuaded me from writing prose. So, I started writing The Need as monologues since, as a TV writer and playwright, I’m more comfortable with that format. Then I ended bee-bopping my way to 300 pages.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took three years. The initial idea was just about the core family: Rosie, Talia, and Sam. But as I started writing I felt like there needed to be other points of view. I added Vera first and then Carolyn and Joaquin.

Originally there was an epilogue and interstitials where you heard from Vera’s mom and Celeste and even Jonah, but those got cut because it was way too many POVs. It was good to write them though, to fill in backstory for my brain. I also at one point had Rosie, Sam and Talia going to Six Pines, the intentional community where Dee and Dante grew up. I cut it once I realized the book would be twice as long.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

It’s my first novel so a lot of it was a surprise, to be honest. My partner, Jordan, is a novelist, so I knew some stuff, but we write in very different genres (he’s crime fiction). I was surprised at how much social media promotion there is. I was surprised at how long it takes to get it out into the world. I was also surprised by the notes because they’re much different than the notes you get as a TV writer.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. A novel always seemed so daunting—like, geez that’s a lot of words. But writing this book really made me fall in love with writing again.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

This is super weird to say because the book is about cannibals, but I hope readers have more compassion for people’s silent struggles. We never really know what anyone is going through, so maybe it’s better not to judge and instead have compassion and grace. I also hope the book makes them think about income inequality and how unfair it is that it’s so much easier to function in American society if you have money.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?