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Megan Frampton: Push Your Ideas and Your Voice as Far as They Can Go

In this interview, author Megan Frampton discusses going from contemporary noir to historical romantasy with her new novel, Demons and Diplomacy.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Megan Frampton writes romantasy and historical romance under her own name and romantic women’s fiction as Megan Caldwell. She loves reading danmei, listening to K-pop (SHINee!), and defending the Oxford comma. She lives in Brooklyn with her daughter. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Megan Frampton | Photo by Jackie Abbott

In this interview, Megan discusses going from contemporary noir to historical romantasy with her new novel, Demons and Diplomacy, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Megan Frampton
Literary agent: Louise Fury of the Fury Agency
Book title: Demons and Diplomacy
Publisher: Berkley
Release date: August 25, 2026
Genre/category: Romantasy
Elevator pitch: Good Omens meets Assistant to the Villain, in a world where supernatural species have revealed themselves, led by Queen Victoria, a vampire, and Prince Albert, a dhampir, in which a human species ombudsman is tasked with escorting the Devil—and his devilishly handsome demon son—to Albert’s Great Exhibition

Bookshop | Amazon
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What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve had this idea of a world where supernatural creatures just exist for well over a decade.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

At first, I envisioned it as a contemporary noir set in New York City (where I live). It obviously changed to historical London, where I could use my historical romance background to good use.  

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Always? No matter how long one is in publishing, there is always more to learn.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Again, always—I hadn’t planned on certain events happening during the course of the book (I don’t want to spoil anything!), but they did, and they worked (I do not plot in advance, so surprises are par for the course).

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

First off, I hope they are entertained. Second is recognizing the universal truth behind this world, which is similar to our own—I believe prejudice should be rooted out in order to have a much better world (obvs we’re still working on that).

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Push your ideas and your voice as far as they can go—you can always dial it back, but nobody will know the breadth of your vision if you don’t share it with them.

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsRomantasyWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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