Meg Pennerson: I Had Much More Story To Tell Than I Initially Thought

Meg Pennerson is an ornithologist-turned-writer who loves learning about the natural world as much as she loves exploring fantastical ones. A believer in the adage that truth is stranger than fiction, she enjoys sprinkling elements of the “ologies” into her cozy comic fantasy. Learn more and sign up for her monthly email newsletter, The Inky Pawprint, at MegPennerson.com, and follow her on Instagram.

Meg Pennerson

In this interview, Meg discusses writing “story presents” for her mother that led to her debut novel, Dragons, Heists and Other Retirement Plans, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Meg Pennerson

Literary agent: Caitlin Blasdell, Liza Dawson Associates

Book title: Dragons, Heists and Other Retirement Plans

Publisher: Second Sky / Forever

Release date: September 1, 2026

Genre/category: Cozy fantasy

Elevator pitch: Two elderly partners-in-crime are forced to come out of retirement for one last caper, accompanied by their beloved cats, dragons, and dragon-cats.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

I actually started writing this book as a gift for my mother! I’ve been writing her “story presents” since at least age 11, and this is the first one I ever thought to try publishing. I began by just sending her bits at a time to make her laugh. (A lighthearted tale about a woman of a certain age with magical abilities and talking cats? She’ll love that!) But as I kept writing, I realized that my two protagonists shared traits with my mother herself and her childhood best friend. Without knowing it, I’d been reflecting back to her the deep, joyful friendship they’ve shared for over 60 years. So, I think this may be the nicest “story present” I’ve ever written for her.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing this book 10 years ago, finished the first draft about five years ago, began querying agents three years ago, and signed the contract with my publisher a little over a year ago. So, quite a long time! Although the core idea of the book stayed the same throughout, I am very grateful to both my agent and my editor, because their questions and suggestions prompted me to make the story richer than I initially imagined, with additional characters, scenes, and subplots that I simply adore.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Like many debut authors, I think I was most surprised (and impressed) by the sheer number of people who help bring a book to readers, and the deep work—and volume of revision—involved in polishing a manuscript before it’s ready for publication. Because of that experience, I was better prepared for the editorial process when I wrote this book’s sequel; I felt much less precious about the initial draft I submitted to my publisher, because I knew that a group of very thoughtful people were going to review it and have suggestions.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

This was the first full-length novel I’d ever written, and although I’d been writing creatively for decades, I was surprised to discover how many times I thought I was done … and wasn’t! My first complete draft was 67,500 words; after feedback from my beta readers, the version I queried agents with was 74,400 words; after working with my agent to further flesh out the manuscript, the version she pitched to publishers was 90,700 words; and the final novel that readers will see is 96,700 words. So, it turns out I had much more story to tell than I initially thought! And I love what the book became, with all of that insightful feedback from beta readers, my agent, and my editor.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers simply have fun spending time with Katherine and Imogene and their entourage of pets. The best compliment I can receive is that the book made someone laugh. This is a cozy fantasy—there are dragons and magic, after all—but the beating heart of this story is the friendship between two strong, kick-butt septuagenarian women.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?