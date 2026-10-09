Media-Savvy Author: Preparing for Speaking Engagements

Once you’ve booked a speaking engagement, the secret to success comes down to one thing: preparation. I’ve learned this firsthand after speaking at events for years now.

Here are my tips on what you need to do to prep. These checklists, tools, and mindset tips will help you come across as your best self.

Create talking points.

Start by thinking about what you’ve been asked to talk about. Is it a new topic or something you’ve been asked to discuss repeatedly?

Write the topic at the top of your notes page, and write down everything you think of that could possibly be related. Just get all your thoughts down on paper.

Then, you can go back and edit. Cross out things that aren’t relevant, add anything you forgot, and see what’s left.

If you’ve handwritten the notes, start a fresh new page and put your notes in a logical order. If you type your notes, copy/paste and reorganize your bullet points.

During interviews in the media, it’s likely that you’ll be able to guide the order in which you speak. So, this step is especially crucial because you want to have a clear idea of which topic you’ll talk about first.

If you’re going to be speaking on a panel, the order of the questions they ask may change, but do your best to organize your notes by grouping them by topic so you’ll know everything you need to say when each topic comes up.

Adapt for in-person vs. virtual opportunities.

Your plan shouldn't be one-size-fits-all for different settings. While your message can remain the same, the delivery should change depending on whether you’re in a room with people or connecting virtually.

For in-person interviews, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get there and figure out where you need to be. If you’re too early you can always take a calming walk around the block. It’s always better to be early than late! That stress can throw you off big time.

For virtual speaking engagements, make sure your tech is up to snuff. Always look directly at the camera (stop looking at yourself!). You want to connect with the person you’re talking to and by looking at the little green dot at the top of your computer you’ll do that.

If you’re speaking at an in-person event like a conference, you should use fewer slides and focus more on storytelling and audience connection. Watch the room and adjust your pacing based on reactions. Things like nods, eye contact, and body language can all give you clues about what’s working and when to slow down or move a little faster. Incorporate props or interactive moments to ground your presence in the room. This is a time to really be interactive if you want to be.

For a virtual presentation, use more slides. I like to think of it like a TV news segment. Assume that people have a shorter attention span online and create a presentation that accounts for this. For example, add transitions and photos or animations to keep it visually appealing.

Creating a presentation that you can edit and adapt for different presentations is key. You don’t want to start from scratch every time.

Create a timeline and sub-tasks.

You can’t wing it when it comes to speaking engagements. You need to put in the work and prepare ahead of time. You’ll be so glad you did! When I prep for a speaking gig, I use an app called Asana (another option is Trello) to create a timeline and a list of tasks. Work backward from the speaking date so you have plenty of time for everything that needs to be done.

Your timeline might include things like creating and editing slides, testing your tech, and running a full dress rehearsal.

Engage your audience and create ongoing connections.

You should always take full advantage of the opportunity by staying connected to your audience. There are lots of ways to do this:

One is to create a freebie (such as a PDF guide, checklist, or resource list) with a QR code or easy-to-remember link. If you’re presenting at a conference, get approval for lead collection if needed. You can add a slide with your slideshare.net link or website for further resources.

You can also set up an email series that sends after the speaking engagement to keep the momentum going. Plan potential sales funnels and set up a relevant offer like a webinar, course, or strategy call.

Make sure your tech and logistics are ready.

A great speaking engagement isn’t just about the slides—it’s also about the stuff. Doing a presentation requires some tech and logistical planning to make sure things run smoothly.

For in-person talks, bring adapters, dongles, and backup equipment if you’re presenting slides. If you’re bringing any of your one tech, label everything with your name and phone number (a label maker can be a real lifesaver).

If you’re traveling, create a packing list. You can keep using this list each time you get ready to present. Pack wrinkle-free clothing and check if your hotel has a steamer or iron. Bring printed notes just in case.

For virtual speaking engagements, hardwire your internet if possible since Wi-Fi is sometimes less reliable. Test your camera, mic, and lighting in advance. Make sure to test this at the same time of day that your talk will be happening as natural light can change if you’re relying on it. Close tabs and clear your desktop before screen sharing. Turn off all notifications on your computer and around you. Have a backup plan if your platform crashes (Zoom link, phone-in audio, etc.).

Practice, practice, practice.

Before a presentation, I always do a full dress rehearsal. Yep: outfit, hair, makeup, everything. Sometimes you have to walk the walk a little before it feels natural.

Here’s another trick I use to get ready: I record audio of myself giving the talk. Then I listen to it. You can listen while you’re walking, driving, or doing chores—just like a podcast. Hearing yourself speak helps you internalize the material. This helps you keep your flow, even if you go off script.

This method works especially well in settings where you want to appear more conversational and less scripted.

For virtual events practice transitions if you need to. Also, you don’t have to announce everything that you’re doing, like sharing your screen or taking a sip of water. Just do it.

Create a calm and focused mindset.

Your mindset is just as important as your slides or your talking points. Feeling calm and focused before you present is key. Before I begin a presentation, I always do a visualization exercise. Imagine yourself walking on stage (or logging in), connecting with the audience, and delivering your message clearly. This can really make a difference in your confidence!

If you still feel jittery, I suggest trying box breathing. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4. You can repeat as many times as you need. This calms your nervous system fast. Another strategy is to reframe your nerves and remember that it’s not about you—it’s about serving the audience.

Make your packing list (and check it twice).

For in-person speaking engagements where you’re traveling, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need. Here’s a list to get you started:

Laptop + charger

HDMI & VGA adapters

Clicker/presenter remote (or download the app on your phone)

Printed notes or outline

Business cards

Water bottle

Clothing that travels well (and a backup outfit just in case!)

Label maker (for last-minute tech labeling)

Travel steamer or wrinkle-release spray

Portable Speaker (I like to play music as people enter my in-person speaking sessions to lighten the mood and put people at ease)

Over the years, these are the strategies that have helped me be my best when I book speaking engagements. And it all comes down to the people you’re speaking to. They need to hear what you have to say, and speaking is a public service. Keeping your audience in mind and doing the behind-the-scenes work will help you come across as confident, calm, and helpful.