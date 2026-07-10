Media-Savvy Author: Hard Truths About Getting Media Attention

[This article first appeared in the July/August 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.]

Many authors start doing media with preconceived notions about what it means and how it might change their lives. As a television producer for nearly 20 years, I ran into these myths when I was working with experts. Now I’m a media trainer for authors. and I see how the same ideas persist.

For example, you might imagine that doing media will mean selling tons of books. You might think the phone will be ringing off the hook with new opportunities. You might even think media will make you famous! All those things can happen, of course. Some are more likely than others (hint: you probably won’t get super-famous!).

Of course, so much good can come from media attention. It’s how authors connect with their audience and get their message to the people who need to hear it. But it can also be more complicated than you’re anticipating.

Here are some hard truths about getting media attention:

1. Doing media may not sell books.

Doing media is a long game. It may take years of consistent media hits to build up your professional profile in a way that directly leads to book sales. If you’re expecting every person who sees or hears your segment to buy your book—well, that’s unlikely. That doesn’t mean media interviews aren’t worth doing. Consistently showing up in the media and establishing yourself as an expert will lead to many other opportunities that boosts your image and career. It’s just not as direct a line as some people assume.

2. Reporters and anchors won’t read your book.

Reporters and anchors are very busy. They’ve got tons of segments, and they have lots of pressing deadlines. That means they probably won’t have read your book before your segment, which will likely be just a few minutes long. If you know that going in, you’ll be better prepared to speak about your work. After all, your audience probably won’t have read your book either. It’s best to assume that everyone is coming in fresh and needs key information to understand your message. Don’t be insulted. Make sure to prepare ahead of time and make sure your talking points and sounds bites are strong.

3. Your segment might get killed and not revived.

This can happen for so many reasons. Sometimes it’s because a huge news event happens and they need to cut to coverage of that. One of my media training clients, author Chelsea Conaboy, was booked on Good Morning America to promote her book Mother Brain, and then the Queen of England died—so of course her segment got cancelled.

That was a huge disappointment, naturally. And it happens more often than you’d think. Rolling with the highs and lows of media is part of the job. If you’re already all decked out in hair and makeup, consider recording your own video to take advantage of the preparation you did. Interviewing yourself is one way to make the most of this kind of situation. You can take the topics you would have talked about and create your own content. Nothing is wasted!

4. Having a publicist doesn’t mean you’ll get media coverage.

Having a publicist can certainly help you find out about new opportunities to get your message out there. They’ll have contacts that can be useful. And they can find you options for “pay to play” media, which is actually paid advertising.

Earned media, though, including TV, radio, and print pieces, is based on what editors, journalists, and producers want and what they think will connect with their audience. In other words, a publicist can’t make a producer accept your pitch! That’s where a media trainer comes in—media trainers help you make your case to editors and get to the next step of actually completing a professional, polished media appearance. You need to be ready for the opportunity before it comes your way.

5. You might get asked questions you don’t expect and aren’t ready for.

This happens to everyone, whether it’s your first media appearance or your 100th. I’m the author of two books, Listful Thinking and Listful Living, and I’ve been doing media for years about productivity—and I still get questions I’m not expecting. It happens, so it’s best to expect the unexpected and get ready now. Quick tip: Consider the “devil’s advocate” position beforehand. For the most part, when you do an interview, they want you to do well. It’s in their best interest but sometimes you’ll feel thrown off. It’s better to prepare for those moments ahead of time and think of it like a practice in improv. At the moment? Pause, smile, and return to your talking points.

6. You’re not the story.

The author isn’t the main event. Your book and your journey are not even the main event. It’s about the audience and being of service to them. How can your knowledge help your readers? Maybe it’s by offering them healthy eating tips and recipes. Maybe it’s by whisking them away to a fantasy world where they can relax and unplug. Maybe it’s by showing them they’re not alone in their experiences. Whatever it is, that is the story. That’s what your media should be focusing on, not you. It can actually make doing media a lot easier if you start thinking about being of service rather than tooting your own horn.

7. You may earn lots of attention that you might not be ready for.

While it’s unlikely that you’ll become a celebrity superstar after going on a podcast, media can and does drive interest in your work. That means more people are going to be visiting your website, following you on social media, and signing up for your newsletter. So, before you do media, it’s worth asking yourself if you’re ready for that. Do you have a professional, functional website? Do you have a sign-up link where people can get email updates from you? Get those things in place before you do media interviews so you can really capitalize on the attention and convert viewers or listeners into readers.

Doing media is a big opportunity. Once you know what you’re getting into and prepare accordingly, it can be a very exciting experience as you connect with your audience.