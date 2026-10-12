Mathilda Zeller: Learn To Embrace Rejection

Mathilda Zeller writes horror and fantasy. She is of Inuit descent and her family and roots extend deep into the Kobuk River Valley, which inspires and informs her writing. Mathilda Zeller is a pen name, honoring two of her resilient great-grandmothers. Follow her on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Mathilda Zeller | Photo by Adrienne Michaels of Adrienne and Amber Photography

In this interview, Mathilda discusses expanding on a previously written story into her new horror novel, It Looks Like You in the Dark, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Mathilda Zeller

Literary agent: Laura Cameron and Amanda Orozco, Transatlantic Literary Agency

Book title: It Looks Like You in the Dark

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

Release date: October 13, 2026

Genre/category: Horror

Previous titles: The Revenge of Bridget Cleary (YA)

Elevator pitch: It Looks Like You in the Dark is a propulsive Indigenous horror debut, expertly blending Alaskan Native folklore and supernatural thrills, from Mathilda Zeller, author of the acclaimed short story "Kushtuka" featured in the bestselling horror anthology, Never Whistle at Night.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

The short answer: My agents. They wanted me to try out a novel-length version of my story “Kushtuka” from Never Whistle at Night.



The longer answer: My mother, who encouraged and cheered me on when I felt uncertain about writing it, who was my first reader and made sure I got the details straight, since I was writing about her region, and drawing heavily from our family history.



The heavy answer: A serious family loss and tragedy that transpired between the time that “Kushtuka” came out and my agents suggested I write this novel. It made me realize how badly I wanted the rest of the world to know about the history of my people and the region, and the ongoing atrocities that have persisted in Arctic rural Alaska for the last century or so. The more I wrote about these things, the more I needed to write about it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I was truly shocked how quickly it went. I had queried for 10 years (2008-2018) and have written roughly a book a year since 2008. Writing it was fast and cathartic; I wrote the first draft in eight weeks, and my agents sent it on submission after a few months of revision. Watching my friends navigate their respective writing careers across the decades, I settled in for the long haul and was shocked to have our first offer within a week of going on sub.



The idea didn’t change, but my agents did suggest (and I strongly agreed) that there should be a prologue that takes place 100 years prior to the events of the novel. I also had somehow written “Frank” as a placeholder name for like three minor characters, so I had to go in and change that. The goals and plot of the novel remained the same, as they were very clear from the beginning, and the editorial process was shockingly streamlined. I’m very lucky to have an editor whose vision and aesthetic sensibilities are very similar to mine.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Yes. The novel garnered interest from seven different editors, and as a result, I had the privilege of one-hour interviews with all of them. I knew on a general level that this is a very subjective business, but I was shocked to find such a wide array of feedback from the different editors. Some of them wanted major changes bordering on a full rewrite, while others wanted the book close to as-is. Often, one editor’s feedback would directly contradict something another editor had said.



I know I am in a very privileged and unique position, having had the opportunity to hear feedback from all of these people, and to be able to choose among them. I chose Jen Gunnels at Tor Nightfire because I strongly felt that she understood the book at its core, it was clear she had a deep respect for Indigenous people, and I knew she would push me to make this book better while respecting what I was aiming for at the heart of the story.



Two years later, as I am in the midst of revisions on book two with her, I stand by my decision more than ever. I am truly lucky to have her.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised to realize that the more I wrote about everything—the mining, sexism, racism, missing and murdered Indigenous women, lateral violence, tribal politics, and generational trauma—the more I wanted to write, and the more I had to say. The more I wrote, the more I remembered things from having lived with my Inupiaq grandfather, having listened to him and my mother and aunts and uncles tell stories.



I wasn’t raised in the Arctic the way everyone in the generation before me was, and I had a sense of trepidation about writing beyond my scope. My family was incredibly encouraging and generous in their feedback, and the entire process brought me closer to them, resurfaced important and treasured memories for all of us, and broadened my own knowledge and understanding about who we are and how we ended up this way.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I’ve heard writers talk about books in terms of windows and mirrors. A window book opens the reader to viewing the world, and the people in it, in a new way. A mirror book reflects back to the reader their own world.



First and foremost, I hope this book serves as a mirror book for Indigenous kids, maybe especially those who are reconnecting, in a way that helps them feel more connected to their past and heritage, the way it did for me.



Secondly, I hope that it will serve as a window for most people; too many people still believe that Indigenous people are “extinct,” and that myth is more aggressively perpetrated when it comes to people Indigenous to the Arctic. It is in the interest of extractive industries to convince people that the Arctic is uninhabited and therefore their operations will not affect people. Nothing could be further from the truth.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?