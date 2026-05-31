Master Storytellers Across Media

The secret of telling a good story, regardless of your chosen media, is good storytelling. It’s essential to the success of all media, from film and graphic novels to novels, short stories, video games, and any point in between. How do you take the techniques of master storytellers and fold them into your own work, regardless of medium?

Bryan Young has worked in just about every media as a professional storyteller, film (documentary and narrative), prose (novels and short stories), non-fiction, journalism, comics and graphic novels, and more. As a teacher, he’s taught at the University of Utah, Writer’s Digest, Script Magazine, and at conferences around the world. He’s written thousands of articles analyzing the techniques of master storytellers and has identified some of his favorite techniques across a variety of media that can work regardless of what media you’re working in.

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