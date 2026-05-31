ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Master Storytellers Across Media

Learn how to take techniques from master storytellers and fold them into your own work, regardless of medium, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

The secret of telling a good story, regardless of your chosen media, is good storytelling. It’s essential to the success of all media, from film and graphic novels to novels, short stories, video games, and any point in between. How do you take the techniques of master storytellers and fold them into your own work, regardless of medium?

Bryan Young has worked in just about every media as a professional storyteller, film (documentary and narrative), prose (novels and short stories), non-fiction, journalism, comics and graphic novels, and more. As a teacher, he’s taught at the University of Utah, Writer’s Digest, Script Magazine, and at conferences around the world. He’s written thousands of articles analyzing the techniques of master storytellers and has identified some of his favorite techniques across a variety of media that can work regardless of what media you’re working in.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Last Chance to Save for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

There's still time to join us in July for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference! Register before June 2 and save!

Click here to continue.

Become a Writer's Digest VIP Member!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

writing adviceWriting Conferencewriting resourcesWriting tips
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesPsychology and Your Characters (From Script)Script Magazine
The Final Polish: Making Your Prose Serve Your Story
ResourcesThe Final Polish: Making Your Prose Serve Your StoryThe Editors of Writer's Digest
What It Takes to Sell Your Memoir
ResourcesWhat It Takes to Sell Your MemoirThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesVery Specific and Unusual Perspectives (From Script)Script Magazine
Amping Up Tension and Suspense to Keep Readers Turning Pages
ResourcesAmping Up Tension and Suspense to Keep Readers Turning PagesThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesAline Brosh McKenna Discusses The Devil Wears Prada 2 (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest