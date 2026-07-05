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Mary Pauline Lowry: Enjoy The Process

In this interview, author Mary Pauline Lowry discusses the unexpected community she found that helped inspire her new novel, Last Night Was Killer.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Mary Pauline Lowryis the author of the novels The Roxy Letters and Wildfire. She has an MA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Texas and an MFA in Creative Writing from Boise State University. Her work has appeared in The New York TimesThe New York Times MagazineO Magazine, and other publications. She lives in her hometown of Austin, Texas. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Mary Pauline Lowry | Photo by Todd V Wolfson

In this interview, Mary discusses the unexpected community she found that helped inspire her new novel, Last Night Was Killer, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Mary Pauline Lowry
Literary agent: Allison Hunter at Trellis Literary Management
Book title: Last Night Was Killer
Publisher: William Morrow
Release date: July 7, 2026
Genre/category: Comedic Murder Mystery
Previous titles: The Roxy Letters
Elevator pitch: After a wild night out with friends from her new pole dancing class, single mom Tilly Turner wakes up with a hangover, a dead body in her trunk, and the sneaking suspicion she might’ve committed murder.

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What prompted you to write this book?

When I walked into my first pole dancing class as a 40-something with zero dance background, I found a campy, playful sense of fun, visceral joy, and an unlikely community. I’d been going through a period of grief, and prancing around in “pole shorts” to blaring pop was so ridiculous and silly that it jolted me into a better space. It was so unexpected, I knew I wanted to write about it!

At around the same time, my big sis and I read Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano. My sister and I were texting and calling each other constantly to talk about the adventures of single mom Finlay and her partner-in-crime/babysitter Vero, who were embroiled in a murder. That book really reignited my joy in reading and in life. I’d never considered writing a mystery before, but I found myself wondering, could I do something like this? That sent me on a study of comedic murder mysteries by women, starting with Craig Rice who kicked off the genre in the 1940s. And soon enough I was writing Last Night Was Killer.

“I cannot cut off pleasure and expect to understand pain.”

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took about three and a half years to go from the idea of a comedic murder mystery about amateur pole dancing to publication. The essential premise stayed the same, but the mystery evolved a lot along the way.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

After the novel sold to William Morrow, I learned a lot from my incredible editor, Danielle Dieterich, about how to make sure every twist and turn both made sense and was rooted in character.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

When I started writing this novel, I’d been living in Boise, Idaho, for over six years. I was surprised that I could take some of my real-life Idaho adventures—like snowmobiling to a remote hot springs in the middle of winter—and turn them into fiction, complete with high-speed chases and hand grenades.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Modern moms have so much responsibility, so much on their shoulders. I wrote this novel for every mother out there who has ever felt overwhelmed or needed a break! I hope Last Night Was Killer makes them laugh and provides an escape from their problems. After all, Tilly Turner’s problems are a lot more fun! I also hope the book reminds readers it’s possible to find community and joy in movement, even when life feels really, really hard.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Enjoy the process! I wrote obsessively for 18 years before one of my novels—The Roxy Letters—finally found a home with a major publisher. Sure, I’ve always wanted lots of people to read my books, but the work itself—and being in a community with other writers—has gifted me with a very interesting life.

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor Spotlightscomedic mysteryfunny mysterymysteryWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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