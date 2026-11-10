Marc J Gregson: Every Book Has Its Own Journey

Marc J Gregson is a New York Times bestselling author. He attended the University of Utah, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in teaching English. Marc is a former middle-school English teacher. Above the Black, his popular trilogy for teen readers, is under development to be a feature film franchise. Follow him on Twitter, TIkTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Marc J Gregson

In this interview, Marc discusses the dangerously flawed character at the heart of his new sci-fi novel, Behind the Glass, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: Marc J Gregson

Literary agent: Heather Cashman at Storm Literary

Book title: Behind the Glass

Publisher: Blackstone Publishing

Release date: November 10, 2026

Genre/category: Adult sci-fi

Previous titles: The Above the Black trilogy

Elevator pitch: On a dying Earth, an elite soldier rescued from conscription by eco-activists, must infiltrate the ruling power’s twisted business school—a 1920s mob-era simulacrum where the next generation of ruthless executives are groomed to out-gangster each other in an all-out crime war. If he can impress the company and get hired, he’ll have a chance to bring the company down from the inside and help save the planet outside.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to challenge myself by writing a character that needs redemption even if he doesn’t recognize it or feel worthy of it. Although it’s been several years since I first wrote Behind the Glass, to this day, Malcolm remains the most challenging character I’ve ever written.

A big part of that challenge originated from his backstory. Malcolm was forced into conscription from a young age and became a child soldier after the company forced him into an addiction to rage-inducing drugs. Every time he kills, he gets a little jolt of ecstasy, so when he gets rescued from conscription by eco-activists, he has to struggle with his addiction and control his urges for a chance to bring down the company that’s not just destroying the planet, but is also responsible for taking everything away from him.

Malcolm was so damaged from the kill-drug that I had to piece him back together in a way that readers will root for him even though he is dangerously flawed.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I originally started writing Behind the Glass in 2017. Around that time, I was finishing up my teaching degree, and started my first year of teaching, so I didn’t have a readable draft until 2019. The road to publication was long. Interestingly enough, my agent signed me because of Behind the Glass, but Behind the Glass took longer on submission, so my Above the Black trilogy was released first. I received an offer for Behind the Glass from Blackstone Publishing in 2024—four years after we first put it on sub. That was a great day!

The idea did go through some changes. When I first started writing, I envisioned a funnier protagonist as my main character. I actually wrote a few chapters that way, but it did not work, and there was a huge tonal clash.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This was the first book I had on submission to publishers, so for me, it shocked me how long the process can take. The second book I put on submission, Sky’s End, was picked up in five months, and that was when everything was slowed down due to COVID-19. Every book has its own journey.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Originally, when I was creating the Syndicate (the business school simulation) I was going to have it take place in the modern time (still futuristic). But as I started to work through this school, I felt something was really off, the book wasn’t clicking, and it wasn’t going to be interesting enough. That’s when I realized that since the school was inside a simulation, I could do whatever I wanted with it and bring it to whichever timeline I wanted. I chose the 1920s prohibition era because it really lent itself to the Syndicate’s core subjects for students: corrupt businesses, organized crime, and violence. Suddenly, the book just grew from there.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

While I always hope readers are enthralled by the story, and love the characters and worldbuilding, I also hope they realize the dangers of false realities. Some of us are addicted to social media, living out our lives on screens. Beyond that, I hope they recognize the dangers of automation, corporate rule, greed, and data centers and what they will do not just to humanity, but the planet itself. Ultimately, Malcolm’s story is one of redemption in the face of overwhelming obstacles, so I hope readers find hope in that message.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?