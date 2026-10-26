Making the Leap From Children’s Books to Young Adult

The day I got it in my head to do this impossible thing called “write a whole book,” I knew if I tried to attempt a 300-page novel, I would wear out and give up. My reading muscles were in tiptop shape, but my writing muscles… not so much. I’d never wake up one morning and decide to compete in a triathlon. I would have to build up to it with smaller exercises. I would need to gradually challenge myself. So in part, my reasoning for starting my writing career (what I hoped would become my writing career) with shorter, younger books was one of pragmatism. That and, of course, I’ve always loved children’s books.

But it turns out writing a children’s book is no walk in the park. When my first book published in 2017, I attended an event during which I sat at a table with several other authors. One of the authors said to me, “Oh, you write children’s books? Isn’t that, like, a lot easier than writing for adults?” I’m still thinking about that nine years later, so as you can see, I took it really well.

When you write a book for kids, not only do you have this monumental task of writing a whole book, but you have to do it from a completely different perspective from your own adult one. And authentically capturing the voices of children from the very young (as in my Aven Green chapter books) to the middle graders (as in my Cactus series) is one of the hardest challenges a writer can tackle. I later found out the author who asked me that insulting question writes cookbooks. Go figure.

When it comes to writing books for younger readers, one advantage I had in the beginning was that I’ve always spent a lot of time around children. I’ve taught in elementary schools, volunteered for child-centered charities, and have three children of my own. Field research is always great. But when children ask me, as they always inevitably do, what my number one writing tip is, I tell them the same thing I’ve known my whole life—the best thing you can do to be the best writer you can be is to read a lot of books and to read widely. So when I decided to try my hand at writing, I started with a series of shorter chapter books (never to be published).

During that period, I immersed myself in everything from Junie B. Jones to The Magic Treehouse series, hoping I would absorb some of that funny, silly, and sometimes immature voice. And when I finally became brave enough to tackle a longer middle-grade novel, I devoured brilliant books like When You Reach Me and Holes. I am always immersing myself in the kinds of books I want to write, hoping some of the talent of other writers might rub off. But no matter what I’m working on, here’s a little secret: I am always reading adult books as well. Why? Because I enjoy them, especially thrillers and murder mysteries.

I’d been thinking about writing my own thriller since day one. And when I say day one, I mean as soon as I learned how to read well enough to tackle a Nancy Drew book. I fell head over heels in love with the Nancy Drew mysteries at a young age, but my favorites were the ones that involved possible murder, from The Mystery of the Ivory Charm to The Sign of the Twisted Candles. I then moved on to Christoper Pike’s murder mysteries, which were a lot more intense, and maybe a bit more cheesy.

Fast forward to today. Some of my current favorite authors include Liane Moriarty, Lisa Jewell, and Karen McManus. I love trying to solve a puzzle with high stakes, and nothing has higher stakes than murder. There’s a good reason why Aven from Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus immediately jumps to the conclusion that there’s a murderer at Stagecoach Pass. And the mystery in my second book, 24 Hours in Nowhere, wouldn’t exist without a long ago murder. I guess I’d say murder has always been on my mind. Actually, maybe I shouldn’t say that.

One person I’ve always thought does a murder mystery particularly well is Alfred Hitchcock—from the darkness of Psycho to the twistedness of Rope to the suspense of Rear Window. But my favorite of all time is, without a shadow of a doubt, Vertigo, so when I decided to write my own version of that incredible story, I knew it was time to finally make the leap to young adult. After all, I couldn’t write a book full of murder, deception, greed, and obsession for middle grade. I mean, I could, but I don’t think elementary school librarians would appreciate it.

Could I have jumped from chapter books to middle grade to young adult if I wasn’t always reading for each of those age groups? No, I don’t believe that a person can write books if they don’t read them. I don’t think you can authentically capture the voice of an eight year old, a thirteen year old, or an eighteen year old if you haven’t read a lot of books from those perspectives. Not only that, but you might make the mistake of putting a brutal murder in a chapter book, and that would be a terrible move for your writing career.

Was it hard to transition from writing chapter books and middle grade to young adult? Honestly, not really. I suddenly found myself able to include themes and language and topics that are a lot closer to my own thought processes, life experiences, and feelings. Granted, I’m no teenager, but it’s whole lot closer to my own maturity level than what I’d been writing. And I imagine writing from a full-blown adult’s perspective might be even easier because I am, in fact, a full-blown adult. So, to answer that condescending cookbook author’s question: “Isn’t writing children’s books, like, a lot easier than writing for adults?”

No. No, it definitely is not.

Check out Dusti Bowling's The Drowning Game here: