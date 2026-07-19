Make it Hurt: Bring Emotional Impact and High Stakes to Every Scene

Scenes often fall flat because writers shy away from creating real emotional impact. Plots often lose their steam because the stakes aren’t high enough or the pacing drags. And characters can feel like cardboard cutouts because the reader can’t access the impact of the story on them.

This live webinar urges writers to do the thing they often shy away from: causing their characters pain, taking away things they love, and making life generally harder on them in every scene (in ways that make sense to the plot). It draws on key strategies to reveal and heighten emotional resonance, from softer “internal” character cues to driving hotter plot stakes through the escalation and conflict necessary to power forward. It sometimes means being “mean” to your characters, and it definitely requires being ruthless and intentional in every scene. No matter whether you’re writing a character-driven literary story or a twisty thriller, every writer will benefit from these techniques.

Enter Writer's Digest's Personal Essay Awards!

We’re looking for personal essays! Think you can write a winning essay in 2,000 words or fewer? Enter the Writer’s Digest Personal Essay Awards for your chance to win $2,500 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

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Your Story #142

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.