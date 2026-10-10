Magical Realism and How to Make the Impossible Feel Possible

Writers approach magical realism often thinking they are turning to the tools of fantasy. They might start crafting a magic system, and logging notes on how to explain the rules, but there is nothing to explain in magical realism.

The magical stands side by side with reality, both co-existing.

The simplest craft advice in understanding what magical realism is and how to write it is that the impossible is real and everyone in your story accepts this as true.

In magical realism, the dead can return, and the family does not necessarily react shocked by this occurrence because again, the impossible is real, and so the characters do not react. They just continue about their day, and perhaps just turn to add another dinner plate to the table for their returned dead family member.

In magical realism, a woman can ascend to heaven while she’s folding the laundry and neighbors won’t stop to panic or ask how or why. Maybe all they’ll consider is that she took the good sheets with her.

The magic just is and there is no need to announce itself, there is no need to make a huge spectacle of the magical alongside the real, and there is certainly no need to craft a long explanation or have your characters debating as to what is happening. Because the magical in magical realism is as ordinary as the sun rising.

Alejo Carpentier was a Cuban writer and he applied the term lo real maravilloso to the technique we know today as magical realism. Carpentier wanted to distinguish this technique as separate from European fantasy and Surrealism. He stated that the marvelous could be found throughout human history, geography, in faith, and especially in the texture of everyday life throughout the Americas.

When thinking about magical realism in this sense it really is all about belief. “Those who do not believe in saints,” Carpentier wrote, “cannot cure themselves with the miracles of saints.”

In understanding magical realism, the writer must understand that you’re not inventing the state of wonder in your characters. What you are doing is reporting your character’s reality in which the wondrous is already a part of their reality.

And so, how does one do that delicately? Balance the real and the impossible without verging into horror fiction or bizarro fiction or even fantasy?

The narrator must fully believe what is happening, and that it is plausible and ordinary, and their tone will indicate that to the reader.

Scholar Wendy Faris notes that in magical realism wondrous occurrences can’t simply be explained away by rules or ordinary logic because the wonder is “well assimilated into the realistic textual environment, rarely causing any comment by narrators or characters, who model such an acceptance for their readers.”

Accepting that ghosts are real and can have a full conversation with the living, without pausing to comment on the shock of communicating with the dead, or even showing the character trying to understand how this could be happening, is the marker of magical realism.

Our narrator does not flinch, nor do the characters when they are presented with what the reader would consider the impossible. The narrator does not sound shocked. The characters do not debate what is happening, the impossible is just real.

In fantastic fiction, critic Amaryll Chanady says that the supernatural disconcerts. The reader hesitates, wondering is this real? Is the narrator mad? Are the characters mad? What is happening? Chandy states: “the supernatural in magical realism does not disconcert the reader,” because it simply just is “and this is the fundamental difference between the two modes.” For example, The Haunting of Hill House, by Shirley Jackson, runs on this type of hesitation for the entirety of the narrative.

The next step is to ground the magical in the story world. Faris calls this the “strong presence of the phenomenal world,” which is the realism magical realism.

What this means is that the magic exists surrounded by an ordinary world, and that ordinary world is rendered in exceptional sensory detail, the specific golds of the sun that summer afternoon, the warm smell of coffee brewing, the patter of a dog’s paws against the floorboards, and then perhaps an oak tree sprouting in the middle of the kitchen floor, without any hesitation from our main character as to wonder why.

The narrator should refuse to over-explain the magical, and it’s important to repeat this because it is harder than it sounds as every instinct we have as storytellers is to make sure the reader understands what is happening, and why. But, the writer must hold faith that if they render the real world with as much detail and ordinariness as possible, and if they refrain from explaining the impossible, or showing shock regarding its existence, then the readers will understand what is happening.

Now, magical realism, in the traditional sense, is also inherited reality. For example, when Toni Morrison brings a murdered child back to life she is writing about how the past refuses to stay buried. When the dead won’t leave, what is being presented is memory forcing its presence upon it.

Therefore, to write magical realism is to write what is impossible the way it would actually feel to the person who believes in that impossibility. The writer then must report that world faithfully.

So, in writing magical realism, put down the magical system and put down the exposition and explanations and characters being shocked by the impossible.

Instead, allow your narrator to report the magical in the same clear voice they would report the weather. Then, make sure you surround the impossible thing in a world that is so thoroughly real, that the sensory details can be felt and sensed by the reader, the visuals, the smells, and textures. And lean on memory and the faith of your characters, and lean on the knowing that if a dead family member were to knock on the door of your main character, the main character would simply let them in, and ask the ghost to sit down for dinner.

Check out Cynthia Pelayo's Something Followed Us Home here: