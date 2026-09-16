Maggie Gates: Trust Your Ideas

Maggie Gates writes raw, relatable romance novels packed full of heat and humor. Maggie calls North Carolina home. In her spare time, she enjoys daydreaming about her characters, jamming to country music, and eating all the barbecue and tacos she can find! Her e-reader is always within reach due to a love of small-town romances that borders on obsession. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this interview, Maggie discusses learning to trust herself more in the process of writing her new romance novel, Blue Jean Summer, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Maggie Gates

Literary agent: Flavia Viotti, Bookcase Literary Agency

Book title: Blue Jean Summer

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: September 15, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary Romance; Western

Previous titles: Dust Storm, Downpour, Fire Line

Elevator pitch: A down-on-her-luck pageant queen strikes a deal with a reluctant cowboy where he’ll pay her debts as long as she marries him to save the land his parents are buried on. Now, they must convince the town—and his brother—that they’re in love for real.

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What prompted you to write this book?

Blue Jean Summer was born out of the desire to write a “soft” romance book. Over the last few years, I have loved diving into gritty, high-stakes stories, romantic suspense, and characters that subvert the expectations of contemporary romance. With Blue Jean Summer, I wanted to take a step back and write a book that felt like a breath of fresh air. Something calm, tender, dreamy, and romantic.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I began plotting Blue Jean Summer in September 2024 for a September 2026 publication. Over the 10 weeks it took to write the first draft in winter/spring 2025, there were quite a few delightful epiphanies that deepened my knowledge of who Hayes and Catherine, the lead characters, really are, what has wounded them, and what drives them as individuals. The (very messy) first draft set the scene, but I had a wonderful experience collaborating with my editor at Berkley, Kerry Donovan, to expand the story and create multi-faceted characters that readers will see themselves in.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I learned to trust myself more as a storyteller, an author, and a businesswoman. Blue Jean Summer is my first completely traditionally published title and I’m grateful to have a phenomenal agent and publishing team working tirelessly behind the scenes.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Hayes was the most surprising character to me. When I started on page one, I thought I would be writing a stoic and stern leading man. By the time I wrote “the end,” I had fallen in love with a leading man who is tender, sensitive, and deeply protective of those he loves.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers feel a sense of escapism. That they’re able to leave their real-world cares and worries at the door and find peace, love, and adventure between the pages!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?