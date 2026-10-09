Madison Tyler Nelson: We All Have Things That Haunt Us

Madison Tyler Nelson has considered herself a writer since she received her first rejection letter at 9 years old, and has been crafting dark, speculative stories ever since. While she (sadly) can’t see ghosts, Portrait of a Haunting was inspired by her childhood of growing up with incarcerated parents. She lives in New York with her husband and very loud Norwegian Elkhound. Follow her on Instagram.

Madison Tyler Nelson

In this interview, Madison discusses how channeling her love for horror helped her write her debut novel, Portrait of a Haunting, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Madison Tyler Nelson

Literary agent: Paige Terlip

Book title: Portrait of a Haunting

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Horror; thriller, mystery

Elevator pitch: After fearing it all her life, a young woman embraces her ability to see ghosts when a murder occurs that appears dangerously linked to her past.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always been a writer. Since the moment I could hold a pencil, I was putting stories on paper. I’d been working for a few years to get published, playing around in different genres and trying to get an agent but I hadn’t found much luck until Portrait of a Haunting.

Portrait was originally born from many years of seeing bizarre things on the NYC subway. New Yorkers are so accustomed to the strange and unusual that when something weird occurs, people barely react. Several times I’ve looked around a crowded subway car and thought, Was I the only one who saw that?

It made me wonder: What would it mean if I was? What if it was a ghost? What would I do? Would I be afraid or excited—and why?

From there, I knew Tatum’s story was special. I wanted to know why she was afraid of her ability, and what could frighten her so much that she’d shield herself so ferociously. I wanted to explore the complex mother-daughter relationship dynamics that don’t always get addressed and how trauma shapes a person. Mainly, I wanted to explore what happens to us when we run from our past and the magic that occurs when we face our fears.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I had the idea for Portrait of a Haunting for about one year before I acted on it. I was working on another project at the time and I thought that would end up being my debut. When I was in the query trenches, I turned my focus to Portrait.

I started drafting the book in May 2023, finished by April 2024, and received my first agent offer six months later! After I signed with my agent, the book didn’t change much. I did another pass on the manuscript to ensure it was ready for editors but there weren’t any major changes.

From there we went on submission January 2025, and we had our deal in March 2025! My editor and I spent about five months working on the manuscript together, and this is where the book really blossomed. I loved the version we sold, but what we were able to finesse Tatum’s story into truly blew me away. The main story didn’t change at all, the characters stayed just as vivid and charming, but with my editor’s keen attention to detail and incredible understanding of the story/the character dynamics, we were really able to ramp up the tension and give the reader what I hope to be an incredibly satisfying and emotional ending.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’m pretty hyper-independent, but I’m really lucky to have a team of people behind me who not only love the book but completely understand my vision. For this book and the next. It’s been a wonderful surprise to feel that support so deeply and then get to see it in early readers.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I always joke that I didn’t know I was writing horror until the book was done, and that’s partially true! I try not to pigeonhole myself into one genre or a certain marketability when I work. I want to write from the heart.

What I didn’t realize was: Horror is quite literally my favorite genre. My comfort movies are horror movies. My favorite TV shows of the last decade have been horror, and some of my favorite books are, too. I’ve always loved exploring the human psyche and understanding why we are the way we are; how our brains work and how they’re molded. The horror genre allows me the space to play with those interests.

Now that I know it about myself, it’s like the dam broke. Suddenly, I’m spilling with dark and twisted stories that I’m hungry to tell.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Mainly, I want readers to have fun. I want to tell a story that sticks with them and I want them to feel something; happy, sad, scared, angry. If I can connect with one reader emotionally or make them feel seen, then I’ve succeeded in my intentions.

My hope, though, is that not only will readers have fun with this story, but they’ll come away believing that we are so much more than where we come from. To some degree, we all have things that haunt us. We all have dark moments that linger. That darkness makes you feel like you can’t overcome, or you can’t achieve your dreams, or can’t change—but that’s not true. If we can face our own darkness, we really can achieve our dreams and change our future.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Be your own champion!

Creative industries, no matter the medium, are full of rejection and always continues to some degree. Maybe you got the agent or the book deal, but eventually rejection will come again. It’s normal!