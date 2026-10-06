Lucy Smoke: Writing Is a Muscle That Gets Better as You Use It

Lucy Smoke, also known as Lucinda Dark for her fantasy works, has a master’s degree in English and is a self-proclaimed creative chihuahua. With a love for morally gray men and feral but feminine female main characters, she enjoys feeding her wanderlust as well as her face.

When she’s not on a never-ending quest to find the perfect milkshake, she’s usually cuddling her beloved fur baby and tormenting her friends and family with her miles-long list of story ideas. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Lucy Smoke

In this interview, Lucy discusses blending spooky stories and historic tragedy in her new gothic romance, Hallowed Bones, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Lucy Smoke

Literary agent: Josi Beck at Beck Literary Agency

Book title: Hallowed Bones

Publisher: MacMillan

Release date: October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Dark gothic romance

Previous titles: Several titles under Lucy Smoke and Lucinda Dark

Elevator pitch: Cult classic The Covenant meets “Wednesday Addams”in a modern gothic tale following the last descendants of the Witch Trials. The four surviving Sons of Salem and one young woman are challenged by the old Dark Gods to uncover the truth of what happened three hundred years prior and what havoc an ancient curse can wreak upon all of their lives.

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What prompted you to write this book?

The characters of Hallowed Bones have been in my head for years. They’re a conglomeration of my love of spooky stories and historic tragedy. I’m a romance author and reader first and foremost. It’s a genre I love and can’t seem to drag myself away from. There’s so much that can be explored in the connection between people, both intimately and romantically. I wanted to create a unique story and world that still held pieces of reality and turn the idea of witchcraft into something born from strength and love.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

To be honest, I originally intended to publish this book and series independently as I have for a lot of my backlist. Going through the traditional publishing sphere with this series was a massive change from how I initially envisioned it. The story itself has changed somewhat—aging characters up and altering some scenes and expectations/motivations of the characters—but overall, the primary concept has remained true to the original idea. My hope with this book is to highlight the strength, connection, and love. It’s not a regular love story or a fairytale. This is about one woman uncovering secrets and truths about her own existence and four men with their own trauma and damage. It’s about the five of them coming together to form an unbreakable bond and overcome the obstacles both from the external world and their own inner turmoil.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

One of the most meaningful learning moments in this process came from engaging with the spiritual and cultural influences that shape the world and story. Because the book draws inspiration from practices such as witchcraft, wicca, and neopaganism, it was important to me to approach those elements with care and respect.

To do that, I connected with individuals who are active practitioners. They were so kind as to let me interview them, asking them questions and listening to their own personal stories and beliefs during the drafting process. The earliest lesson I think I encountered was the understanding that witchcraft and wicca are not the same and are not interchangeable—a common misconception, I learned.

While the world of Hallowed Bones ultimately blends and reimagines various aspects of these belief systems in a fictional setting, the conversations that I had with practitioners grounded me in the story and helped me to give it a deeper authenticity. More than anything, this experience has reminded me how powerful human connection is.

At the heart of it, storytelling is a bridge—one that connects people from different beliefs, backgrounds, and cultures. This story reinforces that. Despite differences, there’s always a shared emotional and decidedly human experience that art can capture and reflect. It’s a connection to something I value deeply and I hope that my own lessons come across in this beautiful tale.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Surprises? Absolutely. Good ones? Sometimes. Bad ones? Ehhhhhhhh. Haha, I’m honestly not sure how to answer this question, so I’ll do it to the best of my ability.

Every book/story I write comes with surprises. Try as I might, outlining is not my strong suit. I excel in writing a story that comes as it does. Sometimes, I don’t find out things until they’re right in front of my face—and usually, they have to slap me upside the head a couple of times for me to get the hint. From characters to plot, a lot of my own writing unravels as I discover who and what my story actually is.

I’ve found myself writing something into a book or a scene and then asking myself, “Why is that important?” Only for me to find out chapters or even entire books later, OH! THAT’S WHY!

There’s no one surprise I can point to for this book or any of my previous ones. I’m not a mastermind with lines of red string leading from one character to another, seemingly innocent and unnecessary plot point. At the end of the day (and the story), it tells itself. I am simply a conduit. As readers are learning about my characters, so am I.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Well, to start with, my hope is that readers will get something—anything—out of this book. Whether that be a momentary escapism or the happy, giggly kicking-your-feet endorphins that hit when the FMC (female main character) kisses one of her romantic partners.

On a deeper level, though, I hope that readers can see past some of the spicy scenes and the idea that one woman can find love with multiple people into the other themes that are prevalent throughout the storyline. This book is one of loss and, in the end, being found.

I’ve been a professional writer long enough to acknowledge that a lot of my own self is passed on into my stories. I find myself writing “found families” more often than not. I know that’s probably because I have been so incredibly lucky enough to have one. Found families are ones that are forged. They can include blood relations, but more often they are born from common struggles and finding people who show up for you, expecting nothing in return.

“The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb” is a quote often misconceived and repeated as “blood is thicker than water”. When it’s misquoted or misunderstood, oftentimes people think it means that blood family is stronger than any other connections.

The true meaning from the original concept, at least to me, is that the bonds you forge and build through hard work, genuine caring, and common understanding are stronger than any ties that could potentially be blood related. That isn’t to say family isn’t important, but I think it’s a challenge to what family actually is and what it means. Family doesn’t just have to be mother, father, and children. Family is who you trust. Who you love. Who you build a life with.

And that is one connection I truly hope readers will come away from this story with.

Family is so much more than blood.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Just Nike that shit. Oh my God—am I allowed to curse? If not, strike that, sorry, but it’s what I tell anyone who asks. The tagline for the brand “Nike” is “Just do it.” So… just do it. Seriously, what’s the worst that could happen?

Write the book. Who cares if it’s bad? If you keep writing, eventually, one day, you’ll find out that writing is a muscle that gets better as you use it.

I have two degrees in professional writing and English, and I tell everyone, “Don’t be like me.” You don’t need a college degree to be a good writer. All you need is the dedication and will to get up and keep trying.

Believe in yourself even when no one else will because, at the end of this day, you get to choose if you win or lose. Be your own cheerleader and not your downfall.