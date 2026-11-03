Let Your Character Suffer—But Never Let Them Cry: Evoking Authentic Reader Response

Good writers make readers think, great writers make readers feel—and the best writers make us feel with characters. It is a challenge to impact readers emotionally, and it takes skill to move readers beyond feeling sympathy, which is passive and centered in our own POV, to feeling empathy, which involves actively understanding someone else’s feelings as if they were your own.

I was taught that it was a smart strategy to “torture” characters; seeing how a character responds to suffering will show us what they are made of. This is solid advice—characters with big stories have big lessons for humans trying to understand ourselves and each other. In my experience as a book coach, writers usually get this element right.

Where they go astray is in reactions to these challenging events, especially when characters cry on the page. If your goal is to make a reader feel something, having a character cry almost never works. When a character bursts into tears on the page readers may find themselves disconnecting from the character, and sometimes from the story completely.

Four reasons why characters crying disconnect readers:

The act of crying is passive and often feels “unearned.”

Being driven to tears may feel like the ultimate response in terms of expressing pain, but this is not always true. People cry for many reasons. Crying can be insincere, manipulative—and, on the page, both cliché and an easy way out. If a character is crying but the reader is also not moved to tears, there is immediate distance between the reader and the character, when what we want is for readers to feel connection with our character. Great books allow us to inhabit characters fully—this is why reading is such a wonderful escape.

This disconnection often occurs when a writer has a character crying in an opening scene. A man sobbing at his kitchen table may seem like an engaging opening; readers will wonder why he is upset, but curiosity doesn’t guarantee investment. It’s almost like passing a stranger crying in the street—we may feel a slight jolt of human compassion, but not much more.

When someone else is crying a human response is to move to comfort that person, which disconnects us from our own emotional response.

Think about a time in your life when someone you cared about was crying—you likely put your own emotions aside to comfort them. We want readers to be emotionally invested in our stories, so we want to avoid anything that moves them away from their own emotional response.

Tears can make your characters look weak or untrustworthy.

We have to be careful with tears even later in a story. Some readers might think—she’s crying about that? Humph. She should spend an hour in my world—and this is not the reaction we want. Readers want to learn from characters who are gritty, strong, or admirable in some way, a character who can do things we can’t.

There is an exception to this; if you are developing a character who is weak, manipulative, or unreliable, then bring on the tears! Just be clear that you are doing this to evoke a particular response. Tears are problematic when the author’s intention is for them to be taken seriously, but they are not interpreted that way. Keeping a skeptical reader in mind is a helpful way to dial back overwrought emotional responses.

“Creative” language around crying disconnects readers.

Writing a scene which makes a reader cry takes a whole lot of work. Writing a scene which makes a character cry takes just a few words—“Alexis sobbed”; “Joe’s eyes filled with tears.” Those few words will not earn reader goodwill or authentic emotional responses. Sometimes writers try to make character’s tears feel more meaningful by using “creative” language; however, creative language often sounds ridiculous: “Her eyes felt like they were sweating”; “She blinked away hot wetness”; “He felt a salty something prickle at his eyelids.” This overwriting feels like “cheating.”

If you absolutely have to have a character cry, it’s probably best to just say that they are crying.

Five things to do instead:

Pay attention to “emotions beneath the emotions.”

Anger often masks shame, fear, or guilt. Sorrow can arise from abandonment, loss, or disconnection. Push yourself to understand why your character is crying—and convey that very specific emotion to your reader. Readers are (probably) attempting to become more emotionally intelligent, so gifting readers emotional lessons is important. Probe past sorrow. Go as deep into your character’s psyche as possible.

I like to ask myself repeatedly why a character is crying. The answer is usually banal initially—her feelings are hurt, for example—but as I probe I get to a more profound understanding. Yes, her feelings are hurt, but more importantly, she’s realizing that she is not as innocent as she would like to think she is. This is much more interesting—and hopefully more helpful to readers—than just knowing that she feels sad or hurt.

Look at your favorite books and study the moments that made you cry.

The moment in a book that evoked emotion in you as a reader was probably not reading the words “Susan burst into tears.” Identify where you were moved and try to model your own evocation of emotion off that type of moment.

One example of this can be found in Louise Erdrich’s story “The Red Convertible.” When the narrator Lyman’s brother Henry returns from a long tour in Vietnam we see Henry’s agitation through Erdrich’s wonderful descriptions of how he moves through the world physically. At one point he is so distressed that he bites through his lip and proceeds to bleed into his food at the dinner table, “eating his own blood,” while everyone around him acts as if nothing is happening. This moment is incredible, and conveys what is happening internally much more powerfully than tears would.

Let your character be weird.

The things people do to cope with suffering are fascinating. Unique ways people attempt to regulate their emotions are interesting—and this will give readers more insight into the specific experiences of your character.

One example of this is the widow in Yohanca Delgado’s story “The Little Widow from the Capital.” This character has a lot to cry about—but she transmutes her sorrow into her embroidery, creating intricate designs which represent (and evoke) a range of emotions. We learn so much more about her through the ways in which she deals with pain than we would if she just cried—and the embroidery plays an important role in the story.

Having a character do something like laugh when they should be crying can also be a way to invite readers to explore things like a character’s upbringing, cultural messages about sorrow and grief, and the impact of trauma on people’s responses. “Inappropriate” responses to sad events are much more interesting and can teach us so much more than watching a character cry ever could.

Make your character stoic or disconnected from their emotions, rather than overly emotional.

There are many stories in which terrible events happen but the protagonists manage without tears; this invites us to wonder about what they are feeling inside and why they may be disconnected from these feelings. This process of wondering is an invitation for readers to try to connect with deeper emotions. It’s hard not to feel a little curious about a character who should be crying but isn’t.

This happens in my story “Animal Control,” in which the protagonist has lost her sister to a tragic murder (under circumstances which make her feel responsible). Her pain is represented through her ability to tolerate attacks by the animals she encounters in her job. Bearing this physical pain without complaint is her way of making her emotional pain more tolerable.

Focus on a small moment, image, or symbol.

There is potential danger of relying on clichés here, but something like watching water gather on a broad leaf, clouds shimmer across a sunset, or ice strangle a tree branch can evoke emotion much more effectively than the words “she cried.”

In Erdrich’s story, the car is symbolic of Henry’s potential desire for life and connection with his brother. Lyman pushing the car into the swollen river at the story’s end tells us so much more about his emotional state than watching him cry ever could.

How to “earn” tears:

“Earning” a character’s tears may be best at the story’s end. In James Baldwin’s “Sonny’s Blues,” the narrator describes himself as feeling on the verge of tears several times, but even at the end of the story, when the character “felt my own tears begin to rise,” he contains them. We are moved emotionally throughout many segments of that story, however, so the description of the protagonist’s suppressed tears at the end does feel “earned.”

But at the opening of the story Baldwin doesn’t have this character crying—instead he sets us up with this vivid description of navigating emotion: “A great block of ice got settled in my belly and kept melting there slowly all day long, while I taught my classes algebra. It was a special kind of ice. It kept melting, sending trickles of ice water all up and down my veins, but it never got less. Sometimes it hardened and seemed to expand until I felt my guts were going to come spilling out or that I was going to choke or scream.”

This initial language, in which the narrator grapples with his emotional response in a way which lets readers “in,” makes us trust him and want to stay with him on his tortured journey. The impact on readers is vastly different from something like “I burst into tears upon receiving the news about my brother;” Baldwin’s eloquent language is what conveys the depth of his emotion.

As with any “rule” in writing this advice is made to be broken—but thinking intentionally about reader’s needs will always help us craft better stories.

Check out Kathleen Furin's The Loneliness of Glass here: