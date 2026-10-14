Lauren Penny: On Love and Friendship in Sports Romance

Lauren Penny graduated from NYU with degrees in English, journalism, and dramatic literature. After writing for women’s magazines and becoming an editor at Cosmopolitan, she earned her MBA and is now with the Financial Times. When she’s not working or thinking up the next toe-curling comment for a bad boy team captain to whisper, she’s volunteering at adoption events for a local dog rescue, learning new languages, or making pasta (and she is newly wed!). Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Lauren Penny © Margaret Pattillo

In this interview, Lauren discusses how a pandemic-fueled love of sports romance inspired her to write her own with her debut novel, The End Goal, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Lauren Penny

Literary agent : Sally Wofford-Girand and Catherine Jones at Union Literary

Book title:The End Goal

Publisher: Penguin Random House, Dell

Release date: October 13, 2026

Genre/category: Sports romance

Elevator pitch: An ambitious, young businesswoman must spend a season working for her boss’s new hockey team and clashes with the playboy team captain before their rivalry turns to romance.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

I devoured contemporary romance novels during the pandemic. I spent that time working my way through every hockey player, cowboy, and model-looking billionaire the bookstore aisles had to offer. I especially loved the smart, funny heroines that often reminded me of my own girlfriends. It sparked the idea to turn my close-knit group of friends and our many wild tales of living in New York City into a series, starting with a hockey romance. Briana, my first leading lady, is a sharp-tongued finance maven loosely based on myself—I got to dust off my MBA!—who I paired with my favorite of male leads: a reformed playboy team captain.

So much of this story is inspired by my found family of girlfriends. Even the “Movie of the Book Club,” in which they read a book and meet to watch the movie adaptation over copious amounts of wine and popcorn, is a detail from our real lives.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I had the idea for a hockey romance where the female main character was a businesswoman who didn’t know a thing about hockey, and the conflict of falling for the team’s off-limits superstar, in the summer of 2024. It took me four months to write the original manuscript, which then led to signing with an agent the following winter and ultimately selling to my publisher in the summer of 2025. The idea at the heart of the novel never changed, nor did the quirky personalities of the characters, but the twists and turns of the plot evolved through multiple rounds of edits.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I had no idea how much can change (for the better!) with the right agent and editor. People who know good storytelling can spot the shiny nugget at the heart of a draft and excavate the better book buried under the rubble of your original idea. Every time my editor suggested a new plot point or threw in a “What if he did this?” note, it made for a stronger story that I hadn’t recognized on my own. The real surprise for me was that a story can be good, desirable even, and still have a ways to go once in the hands of the right editorial team.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

It may seem obvious but … I had to actually learn about hockey. Hockey romances typically don’t go into the nitty-gritty of league rules and the mechanics of the game, but I wanted to use the cultural jargon and get inspired by real-life events to make Jake’s point of view as authentic as possible. I’d never watched a whole game before I started writing The End Goal, and now I can honestly say that I hope to one day work T.J. Oshie’s legendary Olympic shoot out into a future hockey romcom.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope my readers relish in the joy and giddiness at the heart of Briana and Jake’s story and find humor and solidarity in the strong female friendships that are the supporting characters. I want The End Goal to deliver a couple hundred pages of love and laughter to everyone who picks it up.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?