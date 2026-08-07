Laura Bishop: I Am a Very Linear Writer

Laura Bishop is a USA TODAY-bestselling author who writes books about obsessive men, clever women, and the dangerously thin line between love and psychological warfare. A military spouse and full-time wrangler of two wildly energetic boys, Laura lives in Florida, where she survives on caffeine, chaos, and the occasional quiet moment when everyone’s finally asleep, a.k.a. prime stalking—I-mean, writing time. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Laura Bishop | Photo by Lynette Ortiz Photography

In this interview, Laura discusses wanting to dive deeper into previously written characters with her new novel, Hate Me Take Me, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Laura Bishop

Literary agent: Kimberly Whalen; The Whalen Agency

Book title: Hate Me Take Me

Publisher: Simon & Schuster/Atria

Release date: August 4, 2026

Genre/category: Dark romance/dark rom-com

Previous titles: Love Me Stalk Me

Elevator pitch: For fans of Lights Out and You, this follow-up to Love Me Stalk Me is a dark rom-com about a woman matched with her fantasy boyfriend by an AI app—unaware he’s actually her ex-husband, back to win her over in disguise.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I loved Amanda’s character in book one and I wanted to explore her own insecurities further. What does it mean to be abandoned and allow that to affect your relationships? What would it take to let someone back in? These are the questions I was trying to answer with her story.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I am a very linear writer and I don’t plan. I sit down and I just start writing. I started writing this book in February 2025 and finished the initial draft in August of 2025. I don’t think the idea changed much, maybe because I never have an idea of how the story is going to go. I just sit and let the characters take me there.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I had to cut a scene that I actually really loved. But I agree that it was a good scene to cut. So, I had to learn to let go of some things.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

My characters surprise me in all of my books. It’s one of the things I love about writing.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they will see themselves in the characters. I hope that they will read this and learn that even if people choose to leave your life, that doesn’t mean you are unloveable. That no matter what, you deserve love.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?