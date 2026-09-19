Landing the Big One

[This article originally appeared in the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

The first time I remember declaring that I aspired to become a writer, I also mentioned that I’d especially love the chance to write for National Geographic someday. I was a teen at the time, simply sharing a hope with a friend. In hindsight, though, this was a significant moment. After all, I was giving voice to a wish I’d probably been kicking around in my mind for ages.

So, when I finally landed a story assignment for that sought-after outlet over 20 years later and spotted my byline sitting atop the published article, it was an absolute dream come true. Following the thrill of crossing this item off my bucket list, however, a troubling thought began to settle in. How in the world did it take me over two decades to make this happen?

I am penning this piece because I’d like to help you experience that wonderful swirl of emotion that goes along with bringing a significant writing ambition to fruition. I’d also like to help you get there a bit faster and with fewer headaches along the way. In other words, I plan to share with you the roadmap I lacked at the outset of my long and winding adventure.

Maybe you’re a recent grad getting ready to chase your first lofty writing goal. Or a new retiree ready to pursue those plans that kept getting shoved to the side and demoted to back-burner status throughout your entire career. Wherever you’re at now, naming your destination will help guide all the rest of your efforts. So, just one simple question: What’s your dream magazine?

Ready, Set ... Not Yet!

Here’s the part where I nudge you to learn from my mistakes. During those 20 plus years between voicing my goal and bringing it to life, it would be easy to assume I was reading the magazine I wanted to eventually appear in, right?

Sure, at one time or another I had been captivated by its gorgeous photography and top-notch storytelling. There were reasons, after all, that I had hitched my dreams to this publication. But was I regularly turning the pages of the print version or perusing the outlet’s digital stories?

Well, um, er ... cue a sheepish “not really” right about now.

It’s laughable, but it’s also worth emphasizing so that you don’t slip up in the same way. If you want to write for a certain publication, don’t get ahead of yourself and waste precious time and energy in the process. The first step to writing for your dream magazine is to become a reader.

By all means, continue to enjoy, admire, and remain a fan of your favorite publication. But take it one step further and study it, too. Check out the look, the feel, the style, and the tone. Who is the target audience? Are the stories serious or hilarious? Packed full of scientific studies or heavy on opinion? Slow down and get to know your dream magazine on a deeper level.

Repeat After Me: F-O-B

Every magazine is unique, but they do tend to share some common characteristics. Ever notice, for example, that the articles in the opening and final pages tend to be short snippets and the articles in-between tend to be more in-depth?

The overall layout generally includes four main parts: cover pages, front-of-book (FOB) content, the feature well, and back-of-book (BOB) content. Brief FOB and BOB pieces are generally the best bet for writers who are new to any given magazine.

Why are these parts a good place to start? Well, step into the shoes of an editor for a moment. If you were assigning an article to a writer you’ve never worked with before, would you rather give that newbie a crack at a 3,000-word feature or a 300-word test run? Hefty feature-length articles tend to go to staffers or well-established freelancers who’ve proven they’ve got the chops to take on longer pieces and can be relied upon to meet their deadlines.

Over time, it has become increasingly common for magazines to have both a print and online presence. And many, of course, are digital-only. Unless your dream is hitched to the type of magazine you can hold in your own two hands, go ahead and identify sections of the publication’s website that you can target, too.

Crush the Query

OK, so you’ve named your dream publication, and you’ve pinpointed a section or two you could contribute to. Next, you need to come up with a specific story idea and pitch that to an editor in the form of a query letter. This is essentially an email that introduces your concept and sells an editor on why you’re the one who ought to take it on.

Think of it as a chance to show off your skills. If reading your query letter is a total snoozefest, forget it. You will be ignored and your email deleted. If it’s peppered with sloppy mistakes, that sends a clear signal, too. Delete. Your query needs to grab attention, present a captivating idea, and explain why you can deliver the goods.

Nailing the query is what leads to an assignment, a byline, and a paycheck. Remember, A-list magazines already have super talented writers on their payroll. And their editors are bombarded by pitches from all sorts of accomplished freelance writers every single day. Play to your strengths and zero in on FOB, BOB, or digital pieces that you are uniquely qualified to handle.

Sidestep the Slush

For years, I thought I was going about this whole query letter process in the best possible way. After all, I was following the instructions provided by the publications I was hoping to write for.

Those guidelines generally went something like this: Send your query to submissions @ magazine.com and wait for a specified stretch of time (ranging from several weeks to several months) for a response. No phone calls, please.

I followed this pattern over and over again, sending a query, patiently waiting, and then finally following up so that I could wait and wait all over again. The result? Crickets. At best, I’d receive a curt cookie cutter rejection. Eventually, though, I experimented with my approach.

What did I do differently that seemed to make a difference? Rather than continuing to send my queries to some nameless, faceless editorial mystery of an inbox, I put time and legwork into finding actual editor names and their corresponding email addresses so that I could steer my pitches away from slush piles and toward the most appropriate contacts.

Once I made this pivot, I began to receive more responses, including some encouraging rejection notes. Eventually, assignments from familiar newsstand magazines began to trickle in.

Art of the Follow-up

It might seem like writing a killer query ought to be enough. But sending that message into cyberspace and crossing your fingers isn’t going to get you very far in the wide world of magazine writing. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned over time is that it pays to follow up. In fact, tactfully following up can be one of the most powerful tools in your toolbox.

Editors are busy to say the least, and I imagine many have inboxes that are perpetually filled to the brim (and overflowing every time they turn away to edit a story). It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle. And because of that, you must learn to be politely persistent rather than giving up after hearing some inevitable silence.

To be clear, I am not suggesting you bombard editors with daily messages. But I am suggesting that waiting four months before following up on a query letter may not work out so well for you, dear writer, either. I began to find more success once I started sending a brief, friendly follow-up email about 2–3 weeks after my initial query. If I still got radio silence, I’d send a second and final follow-up a couple of weeks or so after that.

Word to the wise: getting any sort of personalized response is already a mini victory. If there’s enough interest for an editor to bother to type up a reply, absorb any feedback received and do what it takes to transform a reluctant maybe into an enthusiastic yes. And if things don’t pan out with that story idea, use the rapport you’ve established during that email exchange to improve your chances with the next query.

It’s worth noting, too, that if you never hear a thing from the editor who seems to be your best bet, try a colleague next time around. All editors are unique, and some are more responsive or open to working with new writers than others.

Track Your Progress

Keeping tabs on your query letters doesn’t have to be some fancy, intricate, or pricey process. For me, it involves a basic spreadsheet with details like the name of the publication, the topic of the pitch, the date submitted, the date of any follow-ups, and the response. I color code my document, using red for rejections, yellow for maybes, and green for assigned articles.

Alternatively, you could seek out online query tracker tools or just use a good old-fashioned piece of paper. The crucial part is that you get and stay organized. As I look back on my old query trackers, I realize that I rarely received an immediate and enthusiastic yes from a big-name magazine. Many of my eventual assignments began as lukewarm maybes.

One publication liked my pitch, for example, but because it was seasonal, wanted to put it on hold and revisit that idea later in the year. In another instance, before an editor’s initial interest had the chance to materialize into aformal assignment, that person moved on to another publication. It was on me to approach another editor at the same magazine, explain the situation, and gather interest all over again to take that story to the finish line. On still other occasions, editors have asked me to approach topics from different angles before giving a green light.

If I didn’t have a way to keep track of all this, though, I would have had a heck of a time turning any tentative replies into published articles. Find a system that works for you, tweak it over time as needed, and stick with it over the long haul.

Learn to Love Rejection

I’m sure there are plenty of other writers with far better batting averages than mine, but let me clue you in on the reality of rejection. My query tracker has always been a sea of red with a bit of yellow and a faint glimmer of green. To some, this would look grim. In magazine writing, though, it can take plenty of misses before getting a hit.

The pros realize the misses are simply part of the game. And the best of the best, in writing or any other endeavor, learn to accept this with grace and good humor. (Babe Ruth once quipped that every one of his strikes brought him closer to his next home run.) I want you to hit it out of the ballpark a whole lot sooner than I did, but it does help to realize from the get-go that there will, no doubt, be plenty of whiffs along the way.

Oftentimes, there’s something valuable to be learned from each of those letdowns. Rather than feeling the sting of defeat with every strikeout, work on developing a rejection callus early on so that any no’s only make you stronger and better prepared for that next at-bat.

Build Momentum

There’s a frustrating catch-22 that all writers face at one time or another. Every scribe must start somewhere, and early on, there may not be any impressive credits or awards to mention in your query letters. Some editors may be less inclined to take a chance on you because of that.

But there’s also a lovely snowball effect that you can eventually use to your advantage. Once you’ve placed an article in a well-known publication or reeled in a writing award, you get to highlight that feather in your cap within every single query you send from that day on. This can help boost your odds of landing future assignments, which can be added to the accolades you highlight, which can further enhance your odds, and so on.

My advice? Don’t ever give up on your dream, but don’t let tunnel vision prevent you from taking the hits while swinging for the fences, either. Chasing your personal big kahuna is a beautiful endeavor, but having other possibilities in mind will make life a little easier as you build confidence and an ever-growing list of writing accomplishments.

Enjoy the Ride

You’ve got your roadmap in hand, and you’re ready to embark on your big, bold quest. Whether it’s a year, a decade, or a lifetime down the road, I hope you arrive at your dream destination. More importantly, though, I hope you find plenty of purpose, meaning, and joy in the journey.