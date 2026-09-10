L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest: The Most Enduring and Influential Contest in the History of SF & Fantasy is Right at Your Fingertips

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Writers of the Future Contest

In 1983, L. Ron Hubbard launched the Contest that bears his name with the intent of helping writers just starting out to have a chance to be seen and heard. Now in Its 43rd year the Contest has launched hundreds of careers, including 16 New York Times bestsellers.

While you do need to win with a science fiction or fantasy story, several of our winners have gone on to acclaimed careers in other genres.

Contest judges are: Kevin J. Anderson (Dune prequels & sequels), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Brian Herbert (Dune prequels & sequels), Nina Kiriki Hoffman (A Fistful of Sky), Hugh Howey (Silo), Nancy Kress (Beggars in Spain), Katherine Kurtz (Deryni Series), Mark Leslie Lefebvre (Canadian Werewolf Series), Todd McCaffrey (Dragon’s Kin – co-authored with his mother Anne McCaffrey), Rebecca Moesta (Heirs of the Force: Star Wars: Young Jedi Knights #1), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Jody Lynn Nye (The Dreamland), Nnedi Okorafor (Death of the Author), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides - yes, the movie was based on the book), Kristine Kathryn Rusch (Millennium Babies), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn series), Robert J. Sawyer (Flash Forward), Dean Wesley Smith (Star Trek: Next Generation —The Soldiers of Fear), SM Stirling (Emberverse series), and Sean Williams (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed)

The Contest offers the following:

For Entrants —

No entry fee

$13,500 in prize pool

International Contest, no age restrictions, anonymously judged

Four chances to enter and win annually: 1 October through 31 December// 1 January through 31 March// 1 April through 30 June//1 July through 30 September

A free online workshop done at your own pace and taught by 7 New York Times bestselling authors! (Contains pre-recorded talks and essays on every single aspect of story writing in any fictional genre) www.writersofthefuture.com/register/online-workshop/

online workshop done at your own pace and taught by 7 New York Times bestselling authors! (Contains pre-recorded talks and essays on every single aspect of story writing in any fictional genre) www.writersofthefuture.com/register/online-workshop/ Access for our online forum

An award winning podcast of famous authors and industry leaders – we post a new podcast weekly

A blog with dozens of informative articles on the subject of writing and how to win the Contest

Someone always available for questions or advice or to just listen

For Winners —

Win up to $5,000 for your story

Winners are published in the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future annual anthology and are also paid pro rates per word

Winners retain the rights to their story after publication in the anthology

Winners are flown to Hollywood, California and participate in a week-long workshop with Contest judges

Enter NOW before the 30 September deadline which is the last chance to be in Volume 43.

You have nothing to lose and a career to gain.