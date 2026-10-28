Kim van Alkemade: Have a Personal Mission Statement

Kim van Alkemade is a New York Times bestselling author whose work has been translated into 11 languages. After a career teaching writing at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, she now works at an independent bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she lives with her partner, their rescue dog, and two feisty backyard chickens. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Kim van Alkemade | Photo by Mariel Martin

In this interview, Kim discusses shelving a novel-in-progress to write her new novel, Upstate, instead, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kim van Alkemade

Literary agent: Mitchell Waters at Brandt & Hochman

Book title: Upstate

Publisher: William Morrow

Release date: October 27, 2026

Genre/category: Fiction; literary fiction

Previous titles: Orphan #8; Bachelor Girl; Counting Lost Stars

Elevator pitch: A grieving writer sets out to revive an abandoned bookshop in upstate New York only to discover hidden letters that reveal the shop’s secret sapphic history.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

In the summer of 2021, my partner showed me an article in Book Riot titled, “If You Dream of Owning a Bookstore, Here’s Your Chance.” Beneath that enticing headline was a fairy tale picture of a red barn in a green field with the word BOOKS spelled out in jigsawed letters above the doorway. The barn looked pretty and the shop was located a scenic hour’s drive away, so we thought, Why not take a look? We fell in love at first sight with the barn full of books and the 1800s farmhouse that came with it. When we learned about the two women who started the bookstore in the 1960s, Barbara Probst and her “longtime companion” Jean Slocum, the prospect of carrying on their legacy felt to us like destiny.

It turned out that owning this bookstore wasn’t our destiny after all, but that unfulfilled dream became the inspiration for Upstate. Through the characters of Evelyn Cabot and Hazel McIntyre, the novel explores the lives of lesbians in small town America before marriage equality became the law of our land. As owner of the bookshop and village librarian, Evelyn and Hazel are well known and liked in their community as long as they keep the true nature of their relationship hidden. My story celebrates their love while also showing the price of living in the closet.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It was 2021 when we almost bought the bookshop. That real experience simmered in the background while I finished writing my third novel, Counting Lost Stars, which came out in 2023. A year later, I was 70,000 words into my fourth novel about artists on Monhegan Island off the coast of Maine, when the braided voices of Evelyn, Hazel, and Audrey, who collectively tell the story of love, loss, and healing in Upstate, came to me.

In January 2024, my agent, Mitchell Waters, proposed the novel about Maine to my editor, Tessa Woodward at William Morrow. I asked Mitchell to include a synopsis for Upstate in the proposal so Tessa could see what I had in mind for my fifth novel. Tessa read what I’d written about artists in Maine, then read the synopsis for Upstate. “I think you should write that one next instead,” she decided. “Can you show me a sample chapter?”

The frustration I felt about shelving the novel I was already working on quickly gave way to a surge of fresh energy for this new story about an abandoned bookshop in upstate New York. I closed the document containing those 70,000 words and started from scratch on a sample chapter of Upstate. In February 2024, Mitchell submitted my new proposal, Tessa made me an offer, and I signed a contract in July.

Although Upstate is partly set in the past, it didn’t require the intensive research of my previous historical novels, and I was able to finish a first draft in January 2025. After workshopping and revising that draft, I submitted the manuscript to Tessa in the summer of 2025. I continued to revise after getting her editorial notes, and turned in the final manuscript in January 2026. Upstate went into production in February 2026, with galleys available in July and a publication date in October.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

After writing Counting Lost Stars, I retired early from my teaching position, relocated to upstate New York, and got a part-time job at an independent bookstore. Learning about the industry from the sales side has informed a lot of what I asked for from my publisher in terms of marketing and promotion for Upstate. For example, before working at the bookstore, I’d never heard of Edelweiss; this time around, I asked William Morrow to create a banner ad featuring the nomination deadline for the Indies Next List.

As soon as I had galleys of Upstate in hand, I began visiting independent bookstores from Schenectady to Lake Placid and all across Vermont to personally deliver copies. Walking into a bookstore with a galley isn’t the right approach for every book, but I felt that my story about a writer who revives a rural bookshop would especially appeal to booksellers in and around the region in which the novel is set. I believe this personal outreach played a role in Upstate being chosen by booksellers for the November 2026 Indie Next List.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

My previous three novels were all historical fiction. While Upstate explores the relationship between Evelyn and Hazel starting in 1954, Audrey’s point of view is contemporary, which I’d never written before. One challenge with contemporary fiction is managing the constant communication we experience in our lives now, from calls to texts to emails. There is a scene in the book where Audrey becomes isolated in an old farmhouse during a storm. It took quite a bit of plotting to prevent her from simply texting for help.

Another surprise in writing Upstate emerged in Audrey’s storyline, which initially had an almost rom-com structure that soon revealed itself to be completely wrong for the material. Early readers reacted negatively to the romance elements in a novel about grief and healing. I did a significant revision that delved deeper into the character’s emotional landscape and drew more on my personal experience with grief. When I workshopped this version, instead of readers recoiling at a relationship that happens too soon, they were hopeful that Audrey and another character would—eventually—end up together.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

In a novel set during the pandemic, there’s going to be a lot of loss and grief. Ultimately, though, Upstate is a story about healing. When Audrey’s life is upended after her husband’s sudden death, she impulsively buys a rural bookshop thinking she needs isolation to process her loss, but that’s not what happens. Reopening the bookshop Evelyn and Hazel started in the 1960s attracts a diverse cast of smalltown characters who gradually draw Audrey into their community: Wren, an unemployed Broadway set designer reluctantly returned to the village he fled as a gay teen. Lucinda, a one-time farmer whose Black ancestors settled in the Adirondacks before the Civil War. Sandra, a massage therapist whose treatments help Audrey confront the traumas of her past. Sam, an agriculture advisor whose grandparents met in Vietnam during the war. Joe, a conservative neighbor whose condescending advice Audrey rejects until a winter storm drives them together. Evelyn and Hazel, whose lesbian love story unfolds in a series of letters Audrey finds hidden in the old house she’s restoring.

I really believe connection and community are essential elements of healing. After COVID-19 left families fractured and our country divided, I wanted to imagine what it looked like for people to begin coming together again.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

If we’re talking about writing for publication, then my advice would be to have a personal mission statement to help you stay true to your purpose. Why are you telling this story? What does it mean to you? How do you want to share it with the world?

I write to tell the stories of lesbian and gay characters in historical settings, to make visible what has been hidden, and to develop characters with full, complicated lives that do not end in tragedy. While my queer protagonists often share the stage with straight protagonists in dual-timeline narratives, anchoring each of my novels around a lesbian or gay character connects my writing life to my personal life and gives my work an identity that is meaningful to me and many readers, too.