Kennedy Cole: Your Story Is Yours

Kennedy Cole is a speculative author with a BFA in Creative Writing and a Certificate in Publishing. Born in North Carolina, she lives by the beach with her partner and enjoys playing games, puzzling, sipping matcha, and collecting tattoos. Her creative portfolio includes an array of published fiction, poetry, and nonfiction with Oakland Arts Review, Carolina Muse, Second Story Journal, and others. Follow her on Instagram.

Kennedy Cole | Photo by Aria Canady

In this interview, Kennedy discusses the exhilarating genre expectations with her debut horror novel, There Used to Be People Here, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kennedy Cole

Literary agent: Alex Land at Mad Woman Literary Agency

Book title: There Used to Be People Here

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: November 3, 2026

Genre/category: Horror

Elevator pitch: In 1970s Mississippi, a Black detective and his temporary partner are assigned to a case that shifts from murder to paranormal conspiracy with life-altering repercussions.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I began working on There Used to Be People Here during my sophomore year of college as a way to fill the time after a previously failed querying attempt. My idea for my novel started with a short story I’d written during the first fiction-oriented class I ever took, part of which has now been published as the prologue. By the time I finished the first chapter, I knew this new project of mine would be my hyperfixation for the next few months. Three and a half months after I first began There Used to Be People Here, I completed the first novel draft I’d written since I graduated from high school two years prior.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It’ll be three and a half years from the first day I started writing There Used to Be People Here to the day it will be published. As a self-proclaimed “panster,” I didn’t have much of a sense of how I planned to market my new draft when I originally finished it. I chose to let it sit for a few months before sending it off to a few friends/beta readers for initial thoughts, then learned that There Used to Be People Here read primarily as a thriller.

I queried it as an “upmarket thriller with elements of sci-fi,” and when I first spoke with my agent, Alex Land (who is amazing!), she recommended that I up the horror elements and lean more into exploring Samuel and Harvey’s relationship. We took it on submission as a thriller, and it was my editor, Candice Coote, who finally suggested that we push it completely into the horror genre.

Honestly, I was surprised. I personally view Black horror authors as their own tier of authorhood, in a way. While all Black authors certainly have expectations within the publishing sphere, I believe Black horror exists in its own genre. I knew that if I were to be labeled as such, I’d have a different standard to live up to than if I were a thriller author. The idea of it was, frankly, exhilarating.

Working with my editor on expanding the books horror elements took many rounds of edits and lots of expansion on the lingering dread that existed in the original version. What’s being published in November is extremely different from what was originally written. Now that I’m entering the world as a debut horror author, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’ve had lots of learning moments, mostly in the process of shifting from being a book consumer to a book producer. It wasn’t until I was in the process of pitching my second book—which I’ve just received my first round of edits on—that I realized how drastically my position within the industry had changed. Having to create multiple entirely new ideas from scratch, pitch them to my editor (and ultimately my publisher at Penguin Random House), and then proceed to write a new book from a fully approved outline was all very new to me. I’m obviously still a reader and writer, but tacking author onto those labels has been a wild bit of a whirlwind.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

As I was prepping There Used to Be People Here for agents, I was pleasantly surprised by Samuel’s sister, Cassandra. When I first started drafting, Cassandra was originally Samuel’s wife. However, it quickly became obvious that Samuel and Harvey had unmistakable romantic tension, and Cassandra became Samuel’s sister instead—a role I think she fits much more naturally. After receiving some beta feedback as I was shaping up my book for querying, more than one of my readers had some issues with Cassandra’s presence in the story, mainly that she wasn’t relevant enough to the plot.

For a long time, I teetered with the idea of removing Cassie from There Used to Be People Here entirely and focusing instead on Samuel and Harvey’s relationship. The issue with taking her away, however, was how poorly Samuel would function without her. Knowing him, he’d be extremely miserable. And beyond that, there would be very little for him to do aside from mull over the case and talk to Harvey. In an effort to keep Samuel’s worth from revolving around the man he was unexpectedly paired up with, I decided to keep Cassandra and flesh out her impact on the plot.

Now, I can proudly say that Cassandra’s a hugely impactful character that serves the story in more ways than one, from the first time she appears on the page until the last.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hear a lot of authors say this, but I honestly hope that my readers will feel seen. Throughout the process of drafting, querying, and publishing There Used to Be People Here, I’ve gone through a lot of self-discovery in terms of my identity and stepping into adulthood. Samuel and Harvey are near and dear to my heart; sharing them and all they’ve endured isn’t easy in the slightest. Their journey is my own. I’ve poured my all into this book, and I pray that at least one person is able to sense that.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?