Kaz Windness: Don’t Give in to the Temptation To Use Generative AI

Kaz Windness is the author-illustrator of picture books Swim, Jim!; Bitsy Bat, Team Star; and Bitsy Bat, School Star, which received starred reviews from Kirkus Reviews, School Library Journal, and BookPage. She created the Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor Level 1 Ready-to-Read Graphics book Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends, which received a starred review and is a Junior Library Guild selection, and its sequel Worm and Butterfly Are Friends Always and the Level 1 Ready-to-Reads Cat vs. Vac, Go! Go! Dino!, and Squid in Pants. Kaz is also the illustrator of Ollie, the Acorn, and the Mighty Idea by Andrew Hacket and the author of When You Love a Book, illustrated by Heather Brockman Lee. When she’s not writing or illustrating books, Kaz mentors children’s book authors and artists at The Cuddlefish Academy and enjoys making deep-dish pizza. Kaz lives in Denver, Colorado, with her husband, two children, and Boston terrier. Visit her at WindnessBooks.com, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Kaz Windness | Photo courtesy of the author

In this interview, Kaz discusses writing and illustrating the third book in her autism affirming series, Bitsy Bat, Snow Star, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kaz Windness

Literary agent: Kathleen Rushall

Book title: Bitsy Bat, Snow Star

Publisher: Beach Lane Books

Release date: October 27, 2026

Genre/category: Picture Book

Previous titles: Bitsy Bat, School Star; Bitsy Bat, Team Star; Swim, Jim!

Elevator pitch: Bitsy Bat experiences her first snow and discovers it’s OK for friends not to always like the same things in another charming follow-up to Bitsy Bat, School Star from Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor–winning author-illustrator Kaz Windness.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

Thanks so much for having me! I’m excited to talk about the third book in the Bitsy Bat autism affirming picture books series, Bitsy Bat, Snow Star.



Each Bitsy book explores a different aspect of autism. In the first book, Bitsy Bat, School Star, Bitsy is experiencing school for the first time, but as the only bat in a classroom for nocturnal animals, she struggles to fit in. After a big meltdown, Bitsy finds a way to celebrate her and her classmate’s specialness.

In the second book, Bitsy Bat, Team Star, Crittercrawl Elementary is having their school field day, and Bitsy must race a new student named Enzo Owl. (Enzo is non-speaking and uses a communication device and sign language.) The story deals with sportsmanship and navigating changes to a friendship dynamic.

In the third book, Bitsy experiences snow for the first time. She’s excited to explore all the things her friends love about winter—sledding, snowmen, and snow angels—but soon discovers the cold activities aren’t for her. She’s too afraid to hurt her friend’s feelings to say so. When Bitsy accidently starts a snowball fight, she flies for shelter inside the school where Enzo and Mo are enjoying a cozy book nook with hot cocoa and a quiet, snowy view. Bitsy finds out that there are lots of ways to enjoy winter. I wrote this story because many autistic people (myself included) have masked heavily because they wanted so badly to have friends and fit in. This is exhausting. It can be scary for us to reclaim our agency because we experience so much rejection and othering. I hope this and all the Bitsy Bat books encourage inclusion, an understanding of differences, more accommodations, and easier friendships. I also hope they are just fun, exciting reads for kids.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Every book is different, but out of all the Bitsy books, this one came together the most quickly—maybe three months to pin down the story and another four or so to create the art. It’s a world I’ve been living in for a while, and I know these characters well. And to be honest, painting a snowy landscape is a lot faster to paint than a million blades of grass

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title? Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book

The second book presented so many challenges—figuring out how Bitsy’s world expands in a meaningful way, incorporating Enzo’s speech symbol language, creating a multi-event athletic and academic competition, doing (and messing up) the math of the event scoring, plus devising a whole rescue operation, the thing that surprised me about the third book was that it wasn’t nearly as difficult. I kept on expecting something to go wrong, but the idea came easily, the writing and illustration flowed, and I’m really happy with how the art turned out. The cover art may be my favorite illustration in the whole series. There are always challenges and surprises with launching a new book, but I know a lot of readers are excited for more Bitsy, and I couldn’t be happier for them to have this one in time for the winter holiday season.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book

As always, I hope Bitsy’s readers feel seen, celebrated, and loved for exactly who they are. I hope the new story helps foster inclusion and recognition of differences so more kids feel safe being themselves and speaking their truth. I also hope readers enjoy the action, excitement, and cuteness of the snow activities. I’ve loved creating this book. Thank you so much for the opportunity to talk with you about it. There are complimentary curriculum-based educator lesson plans and other fun activities for all the Bitsy books at BitsyBat.com. The new activity, “What I Love About Winter” zine, helps kids explore and express their feelings about winter by reflecting on their sensory experiences

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be

It took me 15 years to get an agent and another five to publish my first written and illustrated picture book, Swim, Jim! in 2022. Now I have 13 published children’s books and another 10 under contract. My advice is to persist. You aren’t alone, and it’s never too late. Your “yes” is coming.