Kathleen Carr Foster: Trust Yourself and Keep Writing

Kathleen has an MFA in Creative Writing from Boston University, where she was awarded the Florence Engel Randall Graduate Fiction Prize and was nominated for Best New American Voices. She has also received an Emerging Artist Award from the St. Botolph Club Foundation. Her short stories have been published in Slice Magazine, on Harper Perennial’s Fifty-Two Stories website, and in 236, BU Creative Writing’s Literary Journal. While an undergraduate at Wellesley College, she won the Davis Prize for Fiction. She teaches writing at the University of Massachusetts and lives in the Boston area with her family and an anxious rescue dog named Wendy. Follow her on Instagram and Bluesky.

Kathleen Carr Foster | Photo by Nile Scott Studios

In this interview, Kathleen discusses giving herself permission to pivot away from one novel-in-progress to write her debut historical fantasy, The Jewel of Corlivo, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Kathleen Carr Foster

Literary agent: Maggie Cooper, Aevitas Creative

Book title: The Jewel of Corlivo

Publisher: Erewhon Books (an imprint of Kensington)

Release date: October 27, 2026

Genre/category: Historical fantasy

Elevator pitch: In a reimagined Byzantine empire, a runaway courtesan and her disgraced suitor are on the hunt for ancient treasure. What they find could bring down an empire.

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What prompted you to write this book?

After years of struggling with a novel that had started to feel like a chore, I wanted to start over with something that sparked my imagination. I wasn’t sure what to work on, and then the idea for The Jewel of Corlivo came to me as I was falling asleep one night. I pictured a long table set for dinner on the terrace of a beautiful old building high in the mountains. It was sunset, and well-dressed people sat down to a candlelight meal. Most of the women were courtesans, and the guests had assembled to enjoy their sophisticated conversation as well as what might come after. Polite chatter could be heard up and down the table. However, one discussion wasn’t going as expected. After many years of attending dinners like this, the Emperor’s nephew sat down assuming he’d be bored by the young woman seated beside him. Instead, she said something completely surprising. I really wanted to find out who she was and what she said, so I started writing.

As I wrote, the story expanded from that table to the old building, and then to the city of Corlivo, and eventually to an entire empire at a moment of transition. I figured out what the young woman said, and what the Emperor’s nephew said in return, and then I realized that the conversation would become the key to finding a long-lost treasure and set something in motion that could threaten the empire and change the lives of all the other women around that table. As I went along I added the elements that I love in a story: inclusive romance, an imaginary world, a quest through history, and a tiny little bit of the best kind of magic. I set the story in a world inspired by the early Byzantine Empire, a time and place at a crossroads between the classical world and the medieval.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing the book in March of 2022, and it took me just over a year to write and edit a draft that I felt was ready to send to agents. I signed with my agent in late July of 2023, and we spent about six months revising and polishing the manuscript before going on submission in early 2024. We sold the book later that year and worked through the contracting process. At that point, I began working with the team at Erewhon Books on all the steps related to getting a book out into the world: multiple rounds of editing, cover design, decisions related to sales and marketing, etc. And now here we are, with the book finally getting into the hands of readers! Through all of that, the basic premise and shape of the book didn’t change, although I restructured some of the third section.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Like many debut authors, I was surprised to realize that an 18–24-month timeline from book deal to publication is typical. So much work and care goes into producing a book, and so many people are involved. I’ve loved meeting (mostly virtually) so many people who care about books and are willing to work to bring them to life!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I think the biggest surprise for me was an internal one. I knew I needed to give myself permission to let go of the novel I had been working on for years, put it aside, and turn my attention to a project I was more excited about, but it was hard to do. Once I finally did, I was amazed at how quickly I was able to immerse myself in the story that became The Jewel of Corlivo, and how much fun it was to write.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Most importantly, I hope readers will be entertained. I love the feeling of being swept away to an imaginary world through a book, and my goal is to create that feeling for my readers. I want them to feel immersed in the sensory details and caught up in the adventure. At the same time, though, I hope some of the themes that were on my mind while writing come through: what we all lose when we forget our own history, and the ways in which women in particular have been written out of history and our labor and contributions have been overlooked. I’d love for readers to find themselves thinking about those things when the story is over.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?