Katherine Reay: Follow Your Instincts

Katherine Reay is a national bestselling and award-winning author who has enjoyed a lifelong affair with books. She publishes both fiction and nonfiction, holds a BA and MS from Northwestern University, and currently lives outside Bozeman, MT, with her husband and too many dogs. Visit Katherine online at KatherineReay.com, and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Katherine Reay

In this interview, Katherine discusses the famous female Cold War spy that helped inspire her new historical mystery, The Undercover Bookshop, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Katherine Reay

Literary agent: Kevan Lyon

Book title: The Undercover Bookshop

Publisher: Harper Muse

Release date:October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Historical / mystery

Previous titles: The London House, The Berlin Letters, A Shadow in Moscow, The English Masterpiece

Elevator pitch: During the winter of 1950 in the small Cotswold village of Great Rollright, amateur sleuth Gemma Brown starts to suspect that her friend and the town’s best baker, Ursula Beurton, is a Soviet spy — tumbling Gemma headlong into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse that ends with a decision that not only leads her to The Undercover Bookshop but changes her life forever.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

When I stumbled across the Soviet Union’s most famous female Cold War spy—who operated out of her cottage in a small English village—I thought I’d found story gold! Yet, right from the start, I knew Ursula Kuczynski Beurton could not be the “star” of the story. What I wanted to write called for someone younger, more innocent and trusting, more unsure of herself as she faced adulthood in the early days after WWII—a woman opposite Ursula in so many ways. I wanted the story to offer more of a light escape than one with a spy at its very core. So, once I “found” Gemma Brown, the games began…

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took a year and a half from the original thought to handing the manuscript off to my editor, and, yes, the idea changed a great deal during that time. In fact, I was three months from deadline when I realized the split-time story I’d crafted, with a dedicated storyline for Gemma’s granddaughter, wasn’t working. Gemma and Ursula alone needed to carry the entire novel—poor Gemma’s granddaughter was simply muddying their waters. That was a hard moment with a lot of fast writing immediately following it.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This was the first time I have had to cut and rework (rebuild, really) an entire manuscript so close to its due date. The bit of advice I’d give for anyone in that situation is to get to your editor as soon as possible when you suspect a change is coming. Or, if the story hasn’t sold, get it to a trusted reader. I did know weeks before I reached that point that something had to change, but it was such a big change that I was reticent to make the call. But it was absolutely the right move. My editor was incredibly helpful and encouraging, and the change not only made the book stronger but our brainstorming session made it possible for me to meet the book’s deadline.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

It wasn’t a surprise per se, but it was definitely a challenge to keep the suspense high in a story in which the reader knows from the prologue that the woman in question is actually a spy. A real spy from our history books too. So, the reader knows what the main character is striving to discover, and that meant tension had to be infused into the story in new and different ways.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

While one will learn a good bit about England post-WWII and the early days of the Cold War, I hope readers primarily find it to be a delightful escape. It truly is as much a coming-of-age and first romance story as it is an Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and spy novel. As New York Times bestselling author Kate Quinn said about it, I hope readers enjoy “a warm, possibly arsenic-laced hug straight from Agatha Christie.”

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?