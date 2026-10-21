Katherine Daniel: Try To Remember Why You Started Writing in the First Place

Katherine Daniel was born and raised in the heart of Georgia, where she grew up looking for stories in the people and nature surrounding her. She studied creative writing at Georgia State University and enjoys writing fiction that explores the most monstrous parts of being human.

Katherine Daniel | Photo by Aiva Gabriela

In this interview, Katherine discusses how growing up on creature features helped inspire her debut novel, When the Night Comes Knocking, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Katherine Daniel

Literary agent: Cheyenne Faircloth of Handspun Literary Agency

Book title: When the Night Comes Knocking

Publisher: Berkley, Penguin Random House

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Adult Horror

Elevator pitch: When the Night Comes Knocking follows estranged siblings, Jane and Thomas, as they travel from college through the North Georgia mountains to meet their family for Thanksgiving; only when they stop at a convenience store along the way, they soon find themselves trapped and forced to confront a monster that feasts on guilty hearts.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

Horror has always been my favorite genre to consume. I grew up on the creature features that played on cable TV, finding an odd comfort in those movies that has stuck with me into adulthood. When I was 26, after the sudden death of my grandmother, I had a lot of grief that I didn’t quite know how to process. So, I sought out that familiar comfort I’ve always found in horror and decided it was time for me to try writing my own creature feature, where the complexities of grief would end up being a central theme throughout.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

From idea to the eventual publication date on October 20, 2026, it will have been about 2.5 years total for When the Night Comes Knocking. The main idea of the story didn’t change much throughout the process; from the start, I knew that I wanted the mold for this story to be a survive-the-night creature feature set in North Georgia, and that it would center around a struggling brother and sister duo. From there, it was about building out the themes of guilt, grief, regret, and how each of the secondary characters would function alongside the siblings in this fight for their lives.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Since this is my debut novel, it’s felt like everything has been a surprise or learning moment in the publishing process for me so far! There is truly so much that goes into getting a title ready for publication and so many different people from different departments (art, marketing, publicity, sales) who are closely involved beyond just editorial work. It really is a massive team effort, whereas initially drafting a novel is such a solitary endeavor. I think that my favorite surprise thus far has been getting to see the creativity of so many talented individuals be brought together in order to make this book as strong and effective as possible.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I’m a plotter by nature in terms of writing style, which means I make detailed outlines of plot, story structure, character arcs, etc., before I begin drafting anything. However, I was very pleasantly surprised by a number of elements of When the Night Comes Knocking that came about completely organically during the drafting process—things drastically different to what was initially planned in the story’s outline. Without spoiling anything, some of these surprises were regarding the monster and its origins, along with a twisty reveal that takes place in the story.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they get some new fears (kidding. Maybe?), and I hope they leave with an excitement to explore more new voices in the horror genre.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?