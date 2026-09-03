Kate Westbury: I Had Dreamed of Being an Author From Childhood

Kate Westbury grew up a voracious reader of detective fiction, and unraveling plot twists became her favorite pastime. She now puts her whodunnit obsession to good use writing historical mysteries. Beyond the page, Kate teaches Latin and dreams of moving to an English village with crimes to solve. Follow her on Instagram.

Kate Westbury

In this interview, Kate discusses finding inspiration from Oxford, classic whodunnits, and spies for her new novel, The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies, the joy of spending time with her characters, and more.

Name: Kate Westbury

Literary agent: Whitney Ross, High Line Literary

Book title: The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies

Publisher: Minotaur Books

Release date: September 1, 2026

Genre/category: Historical Mystery

Elevator pitch: In 1950s-Oxford, two students are recruited to help MI5 find a Soviet spy hiding at the university. But in a city of scholars and secrets, trust is dangerous—and attraction could prove even deadlier.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always been enchanted with Oxford, classic whodunnits, and spies, so The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies was perhaps an inevitable book for me to write. I had already written one 1950s historical mystery and was casting about for another idea in postwar-England. I couldn’t resist setting a story among the dreaming spires in the tradition of one of my favorite novels, Dorothy Sayers’s Gaudy Night. It required a lot of research, especially as I’ve never been to Oxford, but it was a lovely place to spend my daydreaming hours.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies took about three years from the very first seedling idea to publication. It started as a straightforward academia mystery with no espionage, and my agent suggested finding another element to make it stand out. I already had Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence on my inspiration board for my main characters’ dynamic, and when I realized John le Carré spied for MI5 while at Oxford, those elements drove the story toward its final form.

It took several drafts of the first act to find the balance of academia and espionage, comedy and romance that made all the cylinders fire, but my main characters, Ginevra and Sidney, remained a constant. Their relationship and character arcs were always a driving force of the story for me, and spending time with them over the past three years has been a delight.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I had dreamed of being an author from childhood and worked toward publication for 12 years before this book sold, but I wasn’t prepared for the vulnerability that comes with your work being shared with the general public. I love this book—I’m very proud of this book—but knowing the story that was so private for so long is now sitting on a shelf for anyone to peruse creates a wild sort of dissonance that I’m still trying to wrap my mind around.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Sidney, the male main character, did not have a POV in the early drafts, but his voice and story became too interesting to deny him a place. This meant reconfiguring the plot to accommodate alternating POV chapters and balancing two different character arcs along with the mystery and romance. It ended up a lovely tangle of narrative threads that required meticulous plotting, and the characters still derailed several scenes on my original outline and created some first-rate shenanigans.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I’ve always admired the stiff upper lip attitude of British culture, and the writers of this decade are particularly poignant to me. For Americans, the 1950s often conjure sock hop, Elvis, and “Leave It to Beaver”—a glossy boom of prosperity and stability. But postwar-England was a deck of cards being reshuffled. The economy was unstable, rationing was still in effect, and the agency between classes was shifting, dealing out new hands to play with a learning curve for everyone. For a country still reckoning with the horrors of war, their resiliency buoyed by honesty and wry humor made it an appealing landscape in which to set The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies. There’s a unique kind of comfort in the classic structure of a mystery, and I thought it was well suited to this historical setting.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?