Kate Eberle: On Combining Romance, Comedy, and Murder

Kate Eberle studied journalism at Boston University before rediscovering her love of fiction. She lives and writes in Connecticut, where she spends the rest of her time being the ultimate menace to society: a grown-up Theater Kid. Follow her on Instagram.

Kate Eberle | Photo by Karen Cullinen

In this interview, Kate discusses making the romance genre take a sharp left turn in her debut romantic comedy, If Books Could Kill, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kate Eberle

Literary agent: Katie Greenstreet – Paper Literary

Book title: If Books Could Kill

Publisher: Pamela Dorman Books (U.S.) / Penguin Michael Joseph (U.K.)

Release date: July 21, 2026 (U.S.) / June 18, 2026 (U.K.)

Genre/category: Romantic comedy (with a crime thriller twist)

Elevator pitch: A woman’s tongue-in-cheek wish to live inside of a romance novel backfires when she winds up trapped in a crime thriller instead.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

The idea for the premise struck me in a very specific moment: I had just finished reading a romance novel that I loved and found myself wishing the author could write me into one of her books. As often happens when I’m turning over story ideas in my mind, I started asking myself, “How could that go horribly wrong?” Murder seemed like a pretty sharp left turn from romance, and the rest is history.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I believe I first had the idea for If Books Could Kill in the summer of 2021, so it’ll be just about five years between that and publication day. I wouldn’t say the idea changed in that time so much as grew—the core of the premise remained the same, but new details and layers were added as I worked. For example, when the original idea struck, I didn’t yet know how it would become a romance—although of course, knowing me, that aspect was always inevitable (and arrived shortly thereafter).

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Since If Books Could Kill is my debut, there really have been nothing but surprises and learning moments! One of my favorite things has been learning about the value of good editors. I have been extremely blessed with mine (Marie Michels in the U.S. and Hannah Smith in the U.K.) and it’s been such a joy collaborating with them both. It’s amazing to me how their insights helped shape the book into something that feels even more me than the earlier drafts; they worked wonders to help it become the story I meant to tell all along.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The biggest surprise for me was the way that the overall theme of the book evolved. Initially, I was very focused on the escapism of reading and the differences between fiction and reality. By the end of the writing process, though, the book became much more about the ways that fiction is real to us, and the ways stories become interwoven with our own lives. Again, I have endless gratitude to my editors for inspiring this evolution!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

My hope is that If Books Could Kill will feel like a big celebration of storytelling—of fiction in general, and romance in particular. Although Roxie’s specific trapped-in-a-book conundrum is a fairly unique experience (I think? You never know…), I do think readers will relate to her appreciation for love stories and the truths they have to offer. And, of course, I hope it makes readers laugh. I wrote it partly to make myself laugh during a tough time, so I hope to spread some of that joy around.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?