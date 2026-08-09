Kat Sloane: Just Do the Damn Thing

Kat Sloane has been writing stories for as long as she can remember, with a particular knack for dreaming up new ways to get her characters to kiss. These days, as a middle-school teacher she also channels her English literature and fine arts degree into other outlets. When she’s not teaching, she’s spending time with her family in the suburbs of Toronto. Most of her writing takes place late at night, during her coveted revenge bedtime procrastination hours. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Kat Sloane | Photo by Karen Ma

In this interview, Kat discusses the friends-to-lovers trope in her new romance novel, The Matchmaker’s Cottage, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Kat Sloane

Literary agent Thao Le

Book title: The Matchmaker’s Cottage

Publisher: Berkley (Penguin Random House)

Release date: August 11, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary Romance

Previous titles (if any) by the author: None

Elevator pitch: The Matchmaker’s Cottage is a cozy fall second-chance romance about a bed-and-breakfast owner and the childhood sweetheart who broke her heart. When he brings two Hollywood celebrities to her inn for a matchmaking scheme that could save both of their careers, they're forced to work together—and discover that some feelings refuse to stay in the past.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always been a huge fan of friends-to-lovers, but with a twist—there has to be an element of angst to it. To me, that can only come from distance; when the person who knows you best is no longer a part of your life and maybe never will be again.

But the friends aspect, especially childhood friends, is crucial because that depth of longing comes from missing that part of you that you had always taken for granted, the one person who you thought would always be there—until they’re not. I really wanted to explore those emotions and ask the question of what happens after two people like that drift apart: Does the part that’s familiar and nostalgic about them disappear? Or does it simply pause? And if those two people find each other again, even years later, what comes back first—the friendship? The familiarity? The comfort? The love?

I was also inspired by the OG (in my mind) friends-to-lovers, Knightley and Emma from Jane Austen’s Emma. While they never lost touch in the same way that Julia and Ethan do in my story, I’ve always loved the dynamic between two flawed people who know each other so completely that they can see past one another’s shortcomings, and love each other because of them, not in spite of them. In my story, though, Julia is my serious, judgmental Knightley, and Ethan has more of Emma’s charm and optimism: always convinced his latest idea is going to work, even when common sense suggests otherwise. I loved playing with those character dynamics especially while exploring what happens when years of separation are added to the mix.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing this story in the summer of 2023 and it took me about nine months (a true gestational period) to complete it. The idea stayed predominantly the same, though there were some elements I added or changed throughout. After going through edits with my literary agent (shout-out to Thao Le, an angel), we started the process of finding an editor in the fall/winter of 2024. I ended up getting my offer from Berkley in January 2025. The rest is history!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I came into this process as a debut author, so of course much of it was new to me. I’ve spent a lot of time over the past 18 months just learning and asking (a lot of!) questions to basically everyone on my team at Berkley, as well as through my literary agency. So, I could say, arguably, that almost everything has been a surprise and/or a learning moment!

I think one thing that truly surprised me was just how many people are involved in the process of championing your book. I feel very lucky to have such an amazing team behind me. And a big learning moment was how a lot of the work happens behind the scenes, which can be stressful at times, because authors (or, at least, myself as an author) require a lot of handholding and updates, and sometimes you just don’t get that—which is understandable, but still scary!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

One thing I knew I wanted to do with this book was to have flashbacks tell the story of Ethan and Julia—not in step-by-step details, though the flashbacks do appear chronologically, but in snippets that truly show their dynamic and the moments in their friendship that cultivated it, nurtured it, and defined it. So, sometimes, the stories that would come out of those flashbacks surprised me a bit. I would take a nugget of an idea and then would just start writing. And the flashback would take me in a direction I didn’t anticipate or reveal something to me about Ethan and Julia as friends, before everything went wrong. Those discoveries often deepened my understanding of who they were as individuals and why they acted the way that they do in the present day. As well as why losing one another left such an indelible mark on both of them. In fact, one of my favorite scenes comes right at the end of the story, before and leading into the final flashback of the book. And that’s all I’ll say about that!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

More than anything, I hope readers come away feeling nostalgic in the best possible way—not for a time or a place, but for the people who know us best and have shaped us into who we are. I think there are certain relationships that become part of our identity and, even if years pass or connections are lost, there’s a certain beauty to being shaped by the pieces people bring to you along the way. It makes us feel like we’re all a part of something bigger and these layers are what connect us.

I also hope that the autumn setting and lakeside cottage, as well as all the love and effort Julia has put into her bed-and-breakfast, draw the reader in and make them feel warm and cozy. I want readers to smell the yeast of the rising cinnamon buns, the warm coffee brewing in the common area, hear the rustle of the leaves in a mild autumn wind and the swish of the lake against the dock. I’d like the setting of this story to be a place that readers can escape to for a little while, and somewhere they’ll always be welcome.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?