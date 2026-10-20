K-Ming Chang: This Book Felt Like It Was Being Written Without Me

K-Ming Chang is a Lambda Literary Award winner, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 honoree, and an O. Henry Prize winner. She is the author of Bestiary, Gods of Want, Organ Meats, and a novella titled Cecilia. She has been longlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award, and the Otherwise Award. Follow her on Instagram.

K-Ming Chang | Photo by Andria Lo

In this interview, K-Ming discusses tackling a new genre and style with her new novel, Needlemouth, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: K-Ming Chang

Literary agent: Julia Kardon

Book title: Needlemouth

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Literary Fiction, Horror

Previous titles: Bestiary, Gods of Want, Organ Meats, Cecilia

Elevator pitch: Three young cousins are visited by a vengeful demon—part vampire, part Hungry Ghost—who demands that they kill a man for her.

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What prompted you to write this book?

There’s a whole combustible mixture of reasons—my desire to write a vampire book, my love for the horror genre, my sense of unbridled rage, my desire to destroy the myth of the “perfect” victim—that inspired me to write this book. First and foremost, I wanted to write a transformative story about a demon whose power and anger and desire to be free can disrupt patrilineage and intervene in the fate of three girls who are stifled and trapped in an intergenerational cycle of violence. I wanted to give myself permission to write a story that was uncompromising and at times playful, and ultimately about choosing your own life, even and especially when there are tragic or painful consequences. Its original title was Rage Will Be Your Savior, and the spirit and message of those words propelled me.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I would say it took approximately four years for the manuscript to go from idea to publication. The idea evolved mostly in form rather than in content. Originally, I wrote it as a series of loosely linked stories, which is how I often write my novels, because I don’t naturally gravitate toward larger narrative arcs. But this story demanded a new mode for me, and I spent a lot more time and effort thinking about narrative than I usually do. Needlemouth demanded it, and her presence was propulsive for me. The more I allowed her to flourish in the foreground, the more the other characters and their journeys came alive.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Definitely! This book was different from my others in that it was sold as a partial manuscript, which means that I worked extensively with my brilliant and insightful editor, Brittany Adames, to shape the book. It was an intensive and rewarding process, and I couldn’t have done it without her faith and her encouragement. She saw the book with clarity and with a sense of playfulness that allowed me to explore the characters in ways I didn’t anticipate. I was constantly surprising myself during the editorial process, which was invigorating and exciting, especially because it can be exhausting reading your own words all the time!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I think what surprised me the most was that this book felt like it was being written without me, if that makes sense. I sometimes felt like it was writing ahead of me, which is a great feeling. It’s a departure for me both stylistically and genre-wise, though I’m sure most people would say that it feels very thematically tied to my work and still feels like “me.” Yet it feels like a book that’s absent of me, even as it contains my obsessions. It’s a book that feels antithetical to a lot of what I was taught about writing and literature. It screams. It has something to say, and there’s a certain clarity of purpose that surprised me and that asked me to be brave and unwavering.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers will embrace the sources of their own rage, and resurrect and reawaken the parts of themselves that have been sacrificed for the sake of maintaining the status quo.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?