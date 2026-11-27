What does your punctuation use say about you?

Is that a question you’ve ever even considered?

When I was a preteen, I went through a phase of dotting my lowercase “I”s with hearts. I wanted to be seen as cute, and I thought that change to my writing would convey that. That, of course, was experimental. Today, if I write anything by hand, I avoid hearts over my letter “I”s. It’s not a reflection of the type of message I want to send.

This illustrates an important point that all writers need to consider. How you use punctuation—and the type of punctuation you use—says something about you.

As you consider your use of punctuation, it might be helpful to think in terms of what your writing doesn’t need. Is extra punctuation clouding your writing? Are you using “junk food punctuation” marks? Just like junk food provides immediate satisfaction but empty calories, sometimes the way we use punctuation comes across that way: It’s quick and easy, but it’s not necessarily satisfying for the reader.

Consider these examples:

Using one type of punctuation mark too frequently. Overuse of any mark (like a semi-colon in every sentence) dilutes its power. Placing marks sparingly in your writing helps them feel more rewarding in sentences when they are used.

Using multiple marks of punctuation at the end of a sentence. What message does that send?!? Crisp sentences end with a single mark.

Using bolding or italics for emphasis . Writers sometimes use visual formatting as a crutch instead of allowing the words themselves to do the heavy lifting. If you’re tempted to use bold or italics to draw attention to a word, try choosing a stronger word in the sentence, and see if that negates your temptation to draw visual attention to it.

. Writers sometimes use visual formatting as a crutch instead of allowing the words themselves to do the heavy lifting. If you’re tempted to use bold or italics to draw attention to a word, try choosing a stronger word in the sentence, and see if that negates your temptation to draw visual attention to it. Using nonstandard marks (an ellipsis that looks like this …….. instead of like this . . . or a front slash \ when a backslash is intended / ). Errors such as this might make the writer seem ignorant of conventions. Knowing how marks function and what they look like in word processing can help you leverage them to your advantage.

Using incongruent marks, like a hyphen (-) when a dash (–) is meant. Marks of punctuation function differently. (Sidenote: It’s okay if you don’t know the difference. For this example, you can learn more here: https://www.writersdigest.com/write-better-fiction/whats-the-difference-between-a-hyphen-and-a-dash-and-an-em-dash.) If you want to use a punctuation mark that’s not one you regularly use, make sure you know how it functions so you can type it with confidence.

Even the smallest marks carry big meaning, so consider whether your use of punctuation matches what you want to convey. Does it appear professional? Is it polished? Is use consistent throughout a project? Your punctuation reflects your individual writing voice, so make sure the writing conveys what you want.

As you consider your writing, ask yourself what your own junk food punctuation marks may be. What’s adding bloat to your latest project that doesn’t need to be there? An overuse of commas? Too many phrases in parentheses? A predictable structure with the same mark used over—and over—and over—and over again?

Just like writers revise their word choice, they should also be mindful of their punctuation. Revise that as needed, though know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach that is going to work. Screenwriters, poets, romance authors, suspense novelists, and children’s book writers (to name a few) are all going to use punctuation differently. Part of the beauty of the written word is that it can be punctuated in different ways, creating different effects.

So the next time you are in editing mode, don’t just edit the words on the page. Edit your marks of punctuation as well. Doing so may just be the key you need to unlocking the very best version of your work-in-progress.

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