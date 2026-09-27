Joins Us for the 5th Annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 17, 2026, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

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