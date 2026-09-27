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Joins Us for the 5th Annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference

Learn techniques to better your horror writing from four bestselling horror authors, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 17, 2026, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

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If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

Join Writer's Digest VIP!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

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