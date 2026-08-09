Join Us In Italy in 2027!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy in 2027, and we want you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Includes

Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

2 nights in Florence

5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia

All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners

Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia

Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class

Day trip to Siena

And so much more!

FREE Webinar: One Secret to Funnier Writing - That Anyone Can Apply

Great writing makes readers feel, whether that’s by making them swoon, feel scared, or laugh out loud. Fortunately, writing funny is a skill that can be developed and finely tuned.

In this free preview webinar for the 5th Annual Humor Writing Virtual Conference, humorist Bob Eckstein will share one secret to writing funnier that can be applied by all writers, regardless of genre. This exclusive humor writing tip will not be covered during the main conference.

Vote For "Your Story" 142 Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Submit To "Your Story" Today!

Your Story 143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Your Story 144